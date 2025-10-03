Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In One Of Europe’s Wealthiest Countries, Here’s How

Located between Switzerland and Austria, Liechtenstein is one of Europe’s wealthiest countries. Known for its Alpine views, low taxes, and powerful financial sector, it attracts curiosity from people who wonder what life in this exclusive microstate is like.

But unlike larger countries, Liechtenstein’s immigration rules are among the strictest in Europe. For Indians, gaining permanent residency is technically possible, but the chances are extremely slim. The system is controlled by quotas, lotteries, and heavy government discretion.

Liechtenstein does not offer a direct permanent residency program. Instead, newcomers get short-term (L) permits, usually for 12 months, or residence (B) permits, which can be renewed under strict conditions. A long-term settlement path exists, but it requires years of lawful stay and consistent renewals.

There is no citizenship by investment option. Naturalisation is one of Europe’s hardest, requiring either 10 years of residence plus a municipal vote of approval (rarely granted), or 30 years of continuous residence with full integration checks.

Employment is one possible entry point, but only for managers, specialists, or highly qualified staff. Independent means residency is another, but it is mainly designed for EEA/Swiss nationals. Indians can only apply at the government’s discretion, and they must show significant funds, valid health insurance, and accommodation. Family reunification is limited to spouses and minor children.

The biggest obstacle is the quota system. Liechtenstein issues only a small number of residence permits each year. Half are decided by lottery and half by government allocation, but the lottery is restricted to EEA nationals. For Indians, permits are only granted in exceptional cases that benefit national interest.

A residence permit, if approved, costs around CHF 1,060 (Rs 96,000). Citizenship takes at least 10 years with local approval, or 30 years without it.

For Indians, there is no guaranteed route to residency in Liechtenstein. The only realistic chances lie in securing a high-level job with a local employer or proving substantial wealth.

ALSO READ: This Southeast Asian Nation Is Offering Permanent Residency, Here’s How Indians Can Apply