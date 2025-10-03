LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final How to book lionel Messi tickets donald trump Journalist Rajiv Pratap business news Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > World > Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In One Of Europe’s Wealthiest Countries, Here’s How

Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In One Of Europe’s Wealthiest Countries, Here’s How

Known for its Alpine views, low taxes, and powerful financial sector, it attracts curiosity from people who wonder what life in this exclusive microstate is like.

Representational image (Pixabay)
Representational image (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 3, 2025 15:11:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In One Of Europe’s Wealthiest Countries, Here’s How

Located between Switzerland and Austria, Liechtenstein is one of Europe’s wealthiest countries. Known for its Alpine views, low taxes, and powerful financial sector, it attracts curiosity from people who wonder what life in this exclusive microstate is like.

But unlike larger countries, Liechtenstein’s immigration rules are among the strictest in Europe. For Indians, gaining permanent residency is technically possible, but the chances are extremely slim. The system is controlled by quotas, lotteries, and heavy government discretion.

Liechtenstein does not offer a direct permanent residency program. Instead, newcomers get short-term (L) permits, usually for 12 months, or residence (B) permits, which can be renewed under strict conditions. A long-term settlement path exists, but it requires years of lawful stay and consistent renewals.

There is no citizenship by investment option. Naturalisation is one of Europe’s hardest, requiring either 10 years of residence plus a municipal vote of approval (rarely granted), or 30 years of continuous residence with full integration checks.

Employment is one possible entry point, but only for managers, specialists, or highly qualified staff. Independent means residency is another, but it is mainly designed for EEA/Swiss nationals. Indians can only apply at the government’s discretion, and they must show significant funds, valid health insurance, and accommodation. Family reunification is limited to spouses and minor children.

The biggest obstacle is the quota system. Liechtenstein issues only a small number of residence permits each year. Half are decided by lottery and half by government allocation, but the lottery is restricted to EEA nationals. For Indians, permits are only granted in exceptional cases that benefit national interest.

A residence permit, if approved, costs around CHF 1,060 (Rs 96,000). Citizenship takes at least 10 years with local approval, or 30 years without it.

For Indians, there is no guaranteed route to residency in Liechtenstein. The only realistic chances lie in securing a high-level job with a local employer or proving substantial wealth.

ALSO READ: This Southeast Asian Nation Is Offering Permanent Residency, Here’s How Indians Can Apply

First published on: Oct 3, 2025 3:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: LiechtensteinLiechtenstein Permanent Residency

RELATED News

BRIEF-Kreditbanken Raises 2025 Pre-Tax Profit Outlook To DKK 180-200 Mln
US Government Shutdown Day 3: ‘Thousands’ Of Layoffs Soon? White House Warns…
Italy service sector growth strengthens in September, PMI shows
This Indian Techie Lands Job Interviews At Meta, Uber, Amazon, She Finally Joins…
Canadian Theatre Halts Indian Film Screenings After Recent Attacks: All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Indian Markets Close Higher: Sensex Up 224 Points, Nifty Near 24,900
Biggest IPO? Tata Capital’s Rs.15,511 Cr Issue Could Change How You Grow Your Wealth
Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Reunite With Kajol, Twinkle Khanna On Two Much; Main Khiladi Tu Anari Hookstep Returns!
Australia vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps online in India?
Pace Digitek IPO Updates: Listing Date, Grey Market Premium, And Subscription Details
Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In One Of Europe’s Wealthiest Countries, Here’s How
Mamata Banerjee Condemns DVC Over Unannounced Water Release During Bijoya Dashami
ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 Points Table: Updated Rankings During India vs West Indies Series
OpenAI asks court to dismiss trade-secret lawsuit from Musk's xAI
Will Virat Kohli Stay With RCB If It’s Sold In 2026? Here’s What We Know
Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In One Of Europe’s Wealthiest Countries, Here’s How

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In One Of Europe’s Wealthiest Countries, Here’s How

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In One Of Europe’s Wealthiest Countries, Here’s How
Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In One Of Europe’s Wealthiest Countries, Here’s How
Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In One Of Europe’s Wealthiest Countries, Here’s How
Indians Can Get Permanent Residency In One Of Europe’s Wealthiest Countries, Here’s How

QUICK LINKS