Students and Riot Police Clash Over Lawmakers’ Housing Allowances in Indonesia

Protests erupted in Indonesian capital of Jakarta as frustrated students faced off with riot police who fired tear gas when demonstrators tried to head toward Parliament, foreign media reported. The students, who reportedly threw stones and bottles, were rallying against lavish housing allowances granted to lawmakers, according to The Associated Press.

What Sparked the Uproar

Reports revealed that since September last year, over 570 House members have been receiving a housing allowance of 50 million rupiah per month (about USD 3,075). The demonstrators called the allowances unjust, especially amid widespread economic hardship.

Escalation Near Parliament

As protesters approached near Parliament, police reportedly fired tear gas. The students responded by setting fires beneath a nearby flyover. Authorities blocked roads leading to the building — including toll routes — causing major traffic disruptions. According to the report, over 1,200 security officers were deployed to protect the compound. Despite the chaos, there were no immediate reports of any injuries.

Lawmakers Defend the Allowance

Meanwhile, House Speaker Puan Maharani told reporters that the housing allowance had been carefully calculated to reflect current prices in Jakarta as she stressed that the figure was not arbitrary but adjusted for living costs.

Underlying Frustration With Corruption

Indonesia — a country of over 280 million people — has long grappled with endemic corruption, with many citizens perceiving both the police and Parliament as deeply tainted.

