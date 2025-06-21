Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Live TV
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Home > World > International Yoga Day: King Charles Praises Yoga’s Power To Heal At London Yoga Day Event

International Yoga Day: King Charles Praises Yoga’s Power To Heal At London Yoga Day Event

Hundreds gathered at London's Strand to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga with asanas, music, and mindfulness, featuring messages from King Charles III and the Indian High Commission, celebrating unity, wellness, and global harmony.

International Yoga Day: King Charles Praises Yoga’s Power To Heal At London Yoga Day Event
International Yoga Day: King Charles Praises Yoga’s Power To Heal At London Yoga Day Event

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: June 21, 2025 09:21:14 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

On a bright summer evening, hundreds gathered at a lively square on the Strand in central London to celebrate the 10th International Day of Yoga. The High Commission of India organised the event, creating a space filled with energy, calm, and community. People of all ages joined together to perform asanas, learn breathing techniques, and embrace a moment of shared mindfulness. Indian High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, opened the gathering by reading a heartfelt message from King Charles III, who shared his appreciation for Yoga’s power to unite people and promote wellbeing.

“The theme of this year’s day, Yoga for One Earth, One Health, reminds us how vitally important it is that the world comes together to secure a happy and healthy future for present and future generations,” read the King’s message from Buckingham Palace.

“Initiatives like the International Day of Yoga provide an opportunity to celebrate a practice and philosophy that means so much to so many. Year on year, Yoga is increasing in popularity across the United Kingdom, with millions of people in our country reaping its benefits. Yoga is a powerful means of enabling anyone to improve their physical and mental health and fosters a sense of wellbeing and togetherness within communities,” he said.

King Charles III Calls Yoga A Source Of Unity And Healing

In a message sent from Buckingham Palace, King Charles III reflected on the value of Yoga in today’s world. Known for his personal affinity for the practice, the King said, “This annual celebration promotes the global principles of unity, compassion and wellbeing.” He welcomed this year’s theme, Yoga for One Earth, One Health, and highlighted its message about coming together for a healthier future. “Yoga is a powerful means of enabling anyone to improve their physical and mental health,” he wrote, praising its rising popularity across the UK and its impact on community togetherness.

Vikram Doraiswami Emphasises On Yoga As Universal Connection

Speaking to the crowd, High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami marked the 10-year milestone since the United Nations adopted the International Day of Yoga. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision in 2014 for sparking a movement embraced across the globe.

 “Yoga is something that speaks to a universal language,” he said. “It reminds us that we all—no matter where we come from, how we pray, or what language we speak—need the same kind of healing.” His words resonated with the diverse group present, many of whom had come from different walks of life to share in the practice.

King’s College London Joins Hands With India House On International Yoga Day

This year’s celebration brought together two iconic institutions—King’s College London and the High Commission of India. King’s College, located just steps from the venue, co-hosted the event. Professor Graham Lord, Senior Vice-President for Health and Life Sciences, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration. “King’s College London shares the values of community, wellness, inner calm and everything that Yoga represents,” he said. He also highlighted the deepening ties between the UK and India. “This is the first of many partnerships we’ll build,” he added, noting the recent signing of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement as a positive step forward.

The celebration began with the rhythmic beats of the ‘Drums of India’ by Bhavan UK, setting a joyful tone. Participants then followed a guided Surya Namaskar session, followed by an introduction to Iyengar Yoga. Experts from Heartfulness UK, Art of Living, and Isha Foundation led breathing and meditation exercises. These moments of stillness and focus balanced the energy of the evening. The event closed with ‘Samagam’, a graceful performance blending Yoga and dance. As the sun set, the crowd left with smiles, reflections, and a deeper sense of connection—marking yet another memorable International Day of Yoga in London.

(With Inputs From PTI)

Also Read: Love Island USA : Timings, Cast, Streaming And All You Need To Know About Season 7

Tags: yoga day london
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

POTUS Trump’s Decision To Unleash Airpower Makes A Mockery Of His Own Calls For Continuation Of Talks: Congress
Iran May Target US Bases in Iraq After Nuclear Strikes, Warns of Sleeper Cell Activation
Oil Prices Surge As U.S.-Israel Strikes On Iran Rattle Global Markets, Traders On Edge As Brent Crude Nears $80
Delhi Weather Alert Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Monsoon Nears, Heavy Rainfall Expected
Gold Prices Today: The Safe Asset Takes A Fall Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Silver Follows Suit- Check Rates In Your City
US Issues ‘Worldwide Travel Advisory,’ Warns Citizens Globally Amid Rising Tensions After Iran Airstrikes
Violence And Needle Spiking Cast Shadow Over France’s Fête De La Musique As 145 Victims Reported
Stock Market Today: Investors Stay Alert As Geopolitics Shape Trading Day, Sensex And Nifty Start Week In Red
‘They Must Be Punished’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Slams US-Israel Strikes, Warns of More Retaliation
Seeman Slams BJP: Accuses Centre Of Using Lord Murugan For Tamil Nadu Votes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?