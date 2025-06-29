Iran Constitutes Specialised Working Group To Take Cases Against Aggressors In Global Forums

Iran has announced the formation of a specialised working group to pursue cases related to Israel and the US aggressions against Iran in international forums.

“The specialized working group would pursue the legal aspects of the Israeli regime’s blatant aggression against our country,” said Majid Ansari, Vice President for Legal Affairs, while announcing the same.

“The decision to form the group consisting of prominent experts and eminent lawyers was taken to comprehensively examine not only the military aggression leading to the assassination of high-ranking commanders, scientists, and citizens, but also the violation of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

There is a need for accurate documentation of the Israeli-US aggression and war crimes. The administration will use all its legal capacities to defend the rights of the Iranian nation,” adds Ansari.

On June 13, 2025, Israel launched attacks on Iran, assassinating a group of senior military commanders, professors, and civilians, which led to the beginning of a 12-day war.

Subsequently, America bombed three nuclear facilities in Iran, namely Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

“This working group, in cooperation with relevant agencies, would investigate attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities, which is a violation of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s statute and war crimes committed by striking residential areas as well as educational, medical, media, and public service infrastructure,” further adds Ansari.

