Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu
Live TV
TRENDING |
aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu aleksandar vučić’s administration bob vylan nyc pride news dalai lama coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu
Home > World > Iran Constitutes Specialised Working Group To Take Cases Against Aggressors In Global Forums

Iran Constitutes Specialised Working Group To Take Cases Against Aggressors In Global Forums

Iran has formed a legal task force to pursue international cases against Israel and the US over recent attacks. The group will document war crimes, including the June 2025 assassinations and bombings, and investigate violations of Iranian sovereignty and international law.

Majid Ansari, Vice President for Legal Affairs, Iran
Majid Ansari, Vice President for Legal Affairs, Iran

Published By: Aditya Wadhawan
Last Updated: June 29, 2025 20:09:28 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Iran has announced the formation of a specialised working group to pursue cases related to Israel and the US aggressions against Iran in international forums. 

“The specialized working group would pursue the legal aspects of the Israeli regime’s blatant aggression against our country,” said Majid Ansari, Vice President for Legal Affairs, while announcing the same.    

“The decision to form the group consisting of prominent experts and eminent lawyers was taken to comprehensively examine not only the military aggression leading to the assassination of high-ranking commanders, scientists, and citizens, but also the violation of Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

There is a need for accurate documentation of the Israeli-US aggression and war crimes. The administration will use all its legal capacities to defend the rights of the Iranian nation,” adds Ansari.  

You Might Be Interested In

On June 13, 2025, Israel launched attacks on Iran, assassinating a group of senior military commanders, professors, and civilians, which led to the beginning of a 12-day war.

Subsequently, America bombed three nuclear facilities in Iran, namely Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.  

“This working group, in cooperation with relevant agencies, would investigate attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities, which is a violation of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s statute and war crimes committed by striking residential areas as well as educational, medical, media, and public service infrastructure,” further adds Ansari.

ALSO READ: Israel Court Postpones PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s Trial Hearings

Tags: israel-iranlatest world newsus
Advertisement

More News

Serbia Anti-Govt Protests Explained in 10 Points: Here Is What We Know So Far
Tamil Nadu Custodial Death: 27-Year-Old Temple Guard Dies After Police Interrogation, Political Storm Erupts
F1 Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt’s Racing Movie Nearly Touches USD 150 Million In Its First Weekend
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denies Discord With DK Shivakumar Amid Leadership Speculation, Says ‘We Both Are On Good Terms’
Who Are Bob Vylan, The Duo Behind Anti-Israel Chants At Glastonbury Festival?
Shefali Jariwala Did Fasting For Satyanarayan Puja, Did Not Eat Anything Till 3pm On The Day She Tragically Died At 42
Another Husband Murdered: Wife Uses Chilli Powder As A Weapon To Kill Her Husband In Karnataka
Watch: Zohran Mamdani At NYC Pride, Says ‘A Joy To March…’
Indian Doctors Fits Artificial Limbs For 75 Disabled Afghans In Kabul
Why Is Glastonbury Festival Facing Police Investigation In UK Over Israel-Palestine Slogans? Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?