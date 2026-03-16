What Is Sejjil-2 Missile? Iran’s 23,600 kg ‘Dancing Missile’ With 2,000 Km Range, Carries Nuclear Warheads, Evades Air Defences Including Israel’s Patriot, Arrow Systems

Iran has launched a series of advanced ballistic missiles, including the Sejjil-2, targeting Israeli and American positions in its latest wave of attacks. According to the reports, this is the first use of the missile, also known as the dancing missile, since the war began on February 28.

Iranian state-linked broadcaster PressTV reported that the missile was fired on Sunday.

According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Sejjil-2 missiles were launched along with other missiles and drones targeting multiple military installations. These included Al-Harir Air Base, Ali Al-Salem Air Base, and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.

What Is the Sejjil-2 Missile, aka the Dancing Missile?

Iran’s Sejjil-2 is a two-stage, solid-fuel medium-range ballistic missile (MRBM). The missile is believed to have an operational range of approximately 2,000 kilometres and a payload capacity of around 700 kilograms.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the Dancing Missile measures about 18 metres in length and 1.25 metres in diameter, with a total weight of roughly 23,600 kilograms.

Also Read: Dubai International Airport Under Drone Attack By Iran: Massive Fire Erupts, Flights Halted As UAE Activates Emergency Response | Watch Video

The weapon is also known by several other names, including Sajjil, Ashoura, and Ashura.

The missile has a solid-fuel technology, which gives it a significant operational advantage. Compared with liquid-fuel systems, solid-fuel missiles can be launched much more quickly because they require far less preparation time. This shorter launch window makes them harder for adversaries to detect or destroy before take-off.

Range and Strike Capabilities of Sejjil-2 Missile

Developed domestically within Iran, the Sejjil is classified as a medium-range ballistic missile capable of striking targets across a large geographical area.

With an estimated range of about 2,000 kilometres, the missile can reach targets throughout the Middle East, including Israel, and extend its reach into parts of Europe and Asia.

The missile weighs around 23,600 kilograms and carries a warhead weighing approximately 700 kilograms. It is designed to carry both conventional explosive payloads and nuclear warheads.

Its range effectively places most of West Asia within striking distance.

Why the Sejjil-2 Is Called the ‘Dancing Missile’

One of the most distinctive features of the Sejjil-2 missile is its highly manoeuvrable re-entry vehicle. As the missile descends toward its target at extremely high speeds, it performs a swivelling motion that helps it evade enemy radar systems and missile interceptors.

This manoeuvrability allows the missile to alter its trajectory while approaching the target, making interception significantly more difficult.

Because of its serpentine movement while evading defensive systems, the Sejjil-2 has earned the nickname “dancing missile.”

Sejjil-2 Missile Gas Ability to Evade Advanced Air Defences

Beyond its manoeuvrability, the Sejjil-2 reportedly features an anti-radar coating that makes it extremely difficult for conventional air-defence systems to detect.

Combined with its evasive flight pattern, this capability reduces the effectiveness of sophisticated interceptor systems such as the United States’ Patriot missiles and Israel’s Arrow defence system.

The IRGC has repeatedly claimed that American air-defence systems are largely incapable of intercepting Iran’s advanced missile arsenal.

Also Read: Benjamin Netanyahu’s Coffee Video Is AI-Generated, Claims Grok, Elon Musk-Owned Chatbot Says Israeli PM’s Cafe Clip Is ‘100% AI Deepfake’, Internet Confused Whether Bibi Is Dead Or Alive