Is Google Down Today? Internet Reacts, Failure Reported Across Many Countries, Widespread Outage Across US

Google Down: The search giant Google, which is the largest in the world, caught a significant setback in the past and left its thousands of users trapped. Google services such as Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Cloud were unexpectedly hobbled and emails, records, and other valuable work tools were blocked out. Nobody wants to imagine how hard it is to send an email or participate in a video call and nothing happens. Yeah, complete digital anarchy to most.

Issue Timeline And Reports About Google down And Outage

The trouble began at about 10:30 AM EST, when Downdetector began registering more than 25,000 user complaints. The vast majority of the population, approximately 87-88 percent, were locked out because of problems with logging in. The other 8 to 9 percent experienced glitches in the websites, and 5 percent had difficulties in searching. The good news? After some time the situation started to relax, though not without some severe moments of “Google, please work!”. You must have been in the frustration, had you been one of the victims.

🚨An issue with Google and Google Cloud was identified at 10:30 AM EST. This issue impacted multiple services and generated over 25,000 user-generated reports but now seems to be resolving.https://t.co/RFSBoj86F5 Let us know what issues you experienced! pic.twitter.com/hMNgfYJ4h1 — Downdetector (@downdetector) September 18, 2025

These Are the Google Services That Went Unresponsive During the Google Outage

The affected Google services included:

Google Search

Gmail

Google Cloud

Google Workspace

Google Drive