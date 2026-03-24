Valero Refinery Explosion: On Monday, after an explosion at the Valero Energy refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, attracted widespread attention not only because of the massive fire and smoke but also because of speculation of involvement of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran (IRGC). The social media buzz gained momentum with the reports of the recent change in the military approach of the IRGC, and some of the users tried to make parallels between the two events. The site had images and videos depicting flames and heavy smoke coming out of the facility creating concerns among the local people and leading to emergency efforts of managing the situation.

Is Iran Behind The Valero Refinery Explosion? IRGC Angle Emerges As Fire And Smoke Rock Port Arthur, Texas Facility, Sparking ‘Sabotage’ Speculation

Valero Refinery Explosion: Nevertheless, local authorities have pointed out that industrial problems were the most probable cause of the incident as opposed to any outside interference. According to Sheriff Zena Stephens, the explosion and the ensuing fire was probably attributed to a heater unit in the refinery. It has been verified that no injuries were reported and a shelter-in-place order was temporarily issued as a precaution. Investigations are in progress and the incident is so far being handled as an industrial mishap even though unverified reports are being circulated online about the possibility of sabotage.







Valero Refinery Explosion: The speculation seems to be based on recent assertions by the IRGC reported by the Lebanon based media of a change in its position towards a more defensive to a more offensive staging against the United States and Israel. There are social media accounts that purport to be associated with the IRGC that have exaggerated the stories about the Texas explosion as one of retaliation. Nonetheless, no official sources of evidence link the refinery explosion to any geopolitical processes. Since the authorities are still investigating, specialists warn against hasty conclusions, and they are more concerned with verified information than with the viral conjecture.

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