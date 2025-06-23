Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire
Live TV
TRENDING |
arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire
Home > World > Is Iran’s ‘Axis of Resistance’ Waning? Why Some Key Tehran Allies Are Staying Out of Israel-Iran Conflict

Is Iran’s ‘Axis of Resistance’ Waning? Why Some Key Tehran Allies Are Staying Out of Israel-Iran Conflict

Hezbollah and other Iran-aligned militias are staying out of the escalating Israel-Iran conflict, even after US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Concerns over domestic stability, past losses and strategic caution seem to be the driving reasons. This explainer breaks down the possible reasons why Iran's so-called 'Axis of Resistance' might be losing its sheen.

Despite rising tensions between Iran, Israel and the US, key Tehran-backed allies like Hezbollah, Iraqi militias and Yemen’s Houthis are staying on the sidelines.
Despite rising tensions between Iran, Israel and the US, key Tehran-backed allies like Hezbollah, Iraqi militias and Yemen’s Houthis are staying on the sidelines. Here’s a breakdown of why these militant groups might be holding back. (AP File photo)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: June 23, 2025 20:45:08 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

With the Israel-Iran war heating up and with the US involvement on the rise, the world has been observing how Tehran’s influential allies would react. To the surprise of many, however, key regional players in the volatile Middle East, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Iraq’s Shiite militias, and Yemen’s Houthis, have all seemingly stayed out of the larger conflict. From concerns over domestic stability to past losses to strategic moves, here’s why many of these groups could be refraining from making any moves to signal active involvement in the conflict, at least for now.

Why Is Hezbollah Sitting Out the Israel-Iran Conflict?

Hezbollah deputy leader Naim Kassem, in his first public comments since the US entered the conflict with strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, told the group’s Al-Ahad newspaper that the group is prepared to aid “any decision taken by the Lebanese state to oblige Israel to end the war,” The Associated Press reported on Monday.

Kassem warned that attacks on Iran would “bear a high cost” and criticized US President Donald Trump’s remarks on possible assassination Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei as “a vile act and a sign of weakness, the report said.

Even with Hezbollah’s historic status as Iran’s frontline troops against Israel, the group has not joined the current conflict. The group did become involved following Hamas’ October 7, 2023, assault on Israel that sparked months of cross-border fighting. But that battle subsided in November, following Israel’s heavy bombing and reported assassination of previous Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Andreas Krieg, a military analyst at King’s College London, told AP, “Hezbollah has been degraded on the strategic level while cut off from supply chains in Syria.”

ALSO READ: Trump Set to Face Congressional Vote Over Use of Military Powers Against Iran: Here’s What to Expect

Iraqi Militias and the Houthis: Echoes but No Action

Other Iran-aligned movements also appear to be walking a tight line. Iraqi group Kataib Hezbollah, which used to warn American forces that they would be at war if Washington intervened, has been silent since Sunday’s attacks. Similarly, Yemen’s Houthis, who signed an agreement last month to desist from attacking American ships in return for a suspension of attacks on Yemen, denounced America’s attack on Iran as “a grave escalation”, but didn’t strike back.

Are the Key Players of ‘Axis of Resistance’ Lying Low?

These groups and organisations, collectively known as the “Axis of Resistance”, are central to Iran’s regional policy. But analysts say they’re holding back for the moment. “Iran probably prefers these groups to remain intact and functional,” Center for Applied Research in Partnership with the Orient’s Tamer Badawi told the US-based news agency, adding, “But if Iran incurs unsustainable losses or the Supreme Leader is killed, those might serve as triggers.”

For Hezbollah, the option may also be survival. Lebanon is reportedly still trying to recover from economic and political upheaval, and government leaders have openly appealed to the group to avoid getting involved in yet another war. According to the report, US envoy Tom Barrack last week warned that having Hezbollah become involved would be a “very bad decision.”

Strategic Restraint or Temporary Pause?

Renad Mansour of Chatham House told the publication that Iraq’s militias are already benefiting from being included in the Iraqi state. “Things in Iraq are good for them right now, and they’re afraid that Israel will turn against them as well,” he said, according to AP.

Nevertheless, While stressing that the conflict is “still in its infancy”, Qassem Qassir, a Lebanese analyst with close ties to Hezbollah, reportedly said, “Even Iran hasn’t bombed the American bases, but Israel,” adding that in contrast to Hezbollah, “the Houthis and the Iraqi militias do not have the strategic deep strike capability against Israel.”

ALSO READ: Trump Administration Confident Enriched Uranium Was Stored at Iranian Sites Hit by US, Leavitt Says

Tags: axis of resistancedonald trumphamashezbollahisrael-iran waryemeni houthis
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

CCTV DVR Seized From Indore As Shillong Police Deepen Probe Into Raja Raghuvanshi Murder
Another Murder Horror: Newlywed Woman Kills Husband Within A Month Of Marriage
How Indira Gandhi’s Conviction Triggered The 1975 Emergency
‘Governance Has Collapsed Under Congress’: Karnataka MLA Raju Kage Threatens To Quit Over Development Delays
Google Launches AI Mode In India For Advanced Search Experience
Emergency 1975: A Timeline Of Events Of The 21 Months That Changed India
Former MP Anant kumar Hegde, His Gunman Booked In Road Rage Case In Karnataka
‘India’s Best Chapters Are Just Beginning’: PM Modi On 100 Years Of Gandhi-Guru Meet
‘The Day Democracy Paused’: 50 Years Since India’s Emergency Began, What Are Some Commonly Asked Questions
Gautam Adani Clarifies: No One From Group Charged By US Department Of Justice

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?