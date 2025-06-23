Israel-Iran Conflict: Qatar Closes Airspace Amid US Embassy Alert and Rising Regional Tensions

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Qatar has closed its airspace, halting operations of Qatar Airways, an important driver of East-West travel, according to a report published by The Associated Press. The move was announced Monday evening by Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, which described the step as “temporary,” although no specific timeframe was provided for reopening at the time of writing this report.

“This is part of a series of precautionary measures taken in response to recent developments in the region,” the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement on its state-run Qatar News Agency, as reported by the AP.

“Authorities are closely and continuously monitoring the situation, assessing developments in coordination with regional and international partners, and will provide the public with updated information in a timely manner through official channels,” the ministry added.

Embassy Alerts Likely Triggered Qatari Action

Earlier during the day, the US Embassy in Qatar had asked American citizens to “shelter in place until further notice.” The British Embassy also issued a similar warning just a few hours later.

Why is Qatar a Strategically Significant Nation in the Gulf?

Qatar, a strategically significant Gulf nation, is also home to Al Udeid Air Base, where the American military’s Central Command has its forward headquarters, per AP. While Iran, across the Persian Gulf, has threatened US troops stationed there in the past, it has not done so since Washington carried out an attack on Iranian targets last week.

Qatar is known to have diplomatic relations with Tehran and has a huge offshore natural gas field in common with Iran.

Fresh Israeli Airstrikes Targeting Hezbollah Stronghold Reported in Lebanon

Tensions are flaring across the region, with Israeli fighter jets reported to be conducting a series of sorties over southern Lebanon, including over the Hezbollah stronghold of Apple province, Lebanese state media reported, according to AP.

While Israel has launched near-daily attacks since its November ceasefire with Hezbollah, Monday’s attacks were much more severe, the report said. The Israeli military confirmed the attacks, claiming that they hit rocket launchers and a cache of Hezbollah arms.

ALSO READ: Is Iran’s ‘Axis of Resistance’ Waning? Why Some Key Tehran Allies Are Staying Out of Israel-Iran Conflict