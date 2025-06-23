Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire
Live TV
TRENDING |
arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire arrowhead emergency 1975 gandhi guru meet adani annual shareholders meeting flights suspended ceasefire
Home > World > Israel-Iran Conflict: Qatar Closes Airspace Amid US Embassy Alert and Rising Regional Tensions

Israel-Iran Conflict: Qatar Closes Airspace Amid US Embassy Alert and Rising Regional Tensions

Qatar has temporarily closed its airspace following urgent alerts from the US and US embassies advising citizens to shelter in place. The move will likely disrupt travel through Qatar Airways, which is a major global carrier.

Qatar shuts down its airspace temporarily after the US and the UK embassies urged citizens to shelter in place.
Qatar shuts down its airspace temporarily after the US and the UK embassies urged citizens to shelter in place. The move will likely affect key airline carrier Qatar Airways and comes amid rising regional tensions involving Iran and Hezbollah. (AP File Photo)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: June 23, 2025 23:13:20 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Amid rising tensions in the Middle East, Qatar has closed its airspace, halting operations of Qatar Airways, an important driver of East-West travel, according to a report published by The Associated Press. The move was announced Monday evening by Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, which described the step as “temporary,” although no specific timeframe was provided for reopening at the time of writing this report.

“This is part of a series of precautionary measures taken in response to recent developments in the region,” the country’s foreign ministry said in a statement on its state-run Qatar News Agency, as reported by the AP.

“Authorities are closely and continuously monitoring the situation, assessing developments in coordination with regional and international partners, and will provide the public with updated information in a timely manner through official channels,” the ministry added.

Embassy Alerts Likely Triggered Qatari Action

Earlier during the day, the US Embassy in Qatar had asked American citizens to “shelter in place until further notice.” The British Embassy also issued a similar warning just a few hours later.

Why is Qatar a Strategically Significant Nation in the Gulf?

Qatar, a strategically significant Gulf nation, is also home to Al Udeid Air Base, where the American military’s Central Command has its forward headquarters, per AP. While Iran, across the Persian Gulf, has threatened US troops stationed there in the past, it has not done so since Washington carried out an attack on Iranian targets last week. 

Qatar is known to have diplomatic relations with Tehran and has a huge offshore natural gas field in common with Iran.

Fresh Israeli Airstrikes Targeting Hezbollah Stronghold Reported in Lebanon

Tensions are flaring across the region, with Israeli fighter jets reported to be conducting a series of sorties over southern Lebanon, including over the Hezbollah stronghold of Apple province, Lebanese state media reported, according to AP.

While Israel has launched near-daily attacks since its November ceasefire with Hezbollah, Monday’s attacks were much more severe, the report said. The Israeli military confirmed the attacks, claiming that they hit rocket launchers and a cache of Hezbollah arms.

ALSO READ: Is Iran’s ‘Axis of Resistance’ Waning? Why Some Key Tehran Allies Are Staying Out of Israel-Iran Conflict

Tags: israel iran conflict
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

CCTV DVR Seized From Indore As Shillong Police Deepen Probe Into Raja Raghuvanshi Murder
Another Murder Horror: Newlywed Woman Kills Husband Within A Month Of Marriage
How Indira Gandhi’s Conviction Triggered The 1975 Emergency
‘Governance Has Collapsed Under Congress’: Karnataka MLA Raju Kage Threatens To Quit Over Development Delays
Google Launches AI Mode In India For Advanced Search Experience
Emergency 1975: A Timeline Of Events Of The 21 Months That Changed India
Former MP Anant kumar Hegde, His Gunman Booked In Road Rage Case In Karnataka
‘India’s Best Chapters Are Just Beginning’: PM Modi On 100 Years Of Gandhi-Guru Meet
‘The Day Democracy Paused’: 50 Years Since India’s Emergency Began, What Are Some Commonly Asked Questions
Gautam Adani Clarifies: No One From Group Charged By US Department Of Justice

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?