Home > World > US KC-135 Crash In Iraq: All About Boeing's 60-Year-Old Refueling Giant – Price, Role, Specs, Crew, Capabilities And Why It's Crucial For US Air Force

US KC-135 Crash In Iraq: All About Boeing’s 60-Year-Old Refueling Giant – Price, Role, Specs, Crew, Capabilities And Why It’s Crucial For US Air Force

A US Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker crashed in western Iraq on Thursday during Operation Epic Fury. CENTCOM confirmed the incident was not due to hostile fire. Rescue operations are underway to locate the crew, while the cause remains under investigation.

US KC-135 Stratotanker crashes in Iraq during Operation Epic Fury. Photos: X.
US KC-135 Stratotanker crashes in Iraq during Operation Epic Fury. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 13, 2026 07:42:01 IST

US KC-135 Crash In Iraq: All About Boeing’s 60-Year-Old Refueling Giant – Price, Role, Specs, Crew, Capabilities And Why It’s Crucial For US Air Force

A US Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker went down in Iraq on Thursday, prompting immediate rescue operations to locate the plane and its crew, according to a statement by US Central Command (CENTCOM).

CENTCOM confirmed that the crash occurred in Iraq’s friendly airspace as part of Operation Epic Fury. “Two aircraft were involved in the incident. One of the aircraft went down in western Iraq, and the second landed safely,” the statement read.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Officials clarified that the incident was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire. “More information will be made available as the situation develops,” CENTCOM added.

KC-135 Crash: 4th US Aircraft Lost In Iran War

The KC-135 crash marks at least the fourth US military aircraft lost during the current Middle East conflict. Earlier, three US F-15 fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses during the opening phase of the US-Israel–Iran war.

Videos of the F-15 crashes and the subsequent rescue of military personnel circulated widely on social media. CENTCOM explained the incident.

“During active combat, that included attacks from Iranian aircraft, ballistic missiles, and drones—the U.S. Air Force fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses. All six aircrew ejected safely, have been safely recovered, and are in stable condition. Kuwait has acknowledged this incident, and we are grateful for the efforts of the Kuwaiti defense forces and their support in this ongoing operation.”

All About The KC-135 Stratotanker

The Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker is a cornerstone of the US Air Force’s aerial refueling capability, extending the operational range of fighter jets, bombers, and surveillance aircraft. Its primary mission is aerial refueling, allowing military planes to remain airborne for extended periods without returning to base.

In addition to refueling, the KC-135 can transport cargo, personnel, and medical patients. During aeromedical evacuations, it can carry both litter and ambulatory patients using patient support pallets.

The aircraft has been in service for over 60 years, supporting global military operations, and is produced by Boeing. In fiscal 1998 constant dollars, each KC-135 had a unit cost of approximately $39.6 million.

Currently, the Air Mobility Command manages 396 Stratotankers, while the Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard operate 243 additional aircraft to support the command’s mission.

A typical KC-135 crew consists of a pilot, co-pilot, and boom operator, though some missions require a navigator. The aircraft can carry up to 37 passengers depending on mission requirements, according to the US Air Force.

First published on: Mar 13, 2026 7:42 AM IST
US KC-135 Crash In Iraq: All About Boeing’s 60-Year-Old Refueling Giant – Price, Role, Specs, Crew, Capabilities And Why It’s Crucial For US Air Force

