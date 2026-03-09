Donald Trump Calls Short‑Term Oil Spike A ‘Very Small Price To Pay’ Amid Push To Neutralise Iran’s Nuclear Program

Amid rising global oil prices due to escalating tensions in West Asia, U.S. President Donald Trump defended the temporary surge, calling it a “very small price to pay” if it neutralizes Tehran’s nuclear threat. Posting on Truth Social, Trump argued that oil prices would fall rapidly once Iran’s nuclear capabilities are destroyed, stating, “Only fools would think differently.”

Trump Defends Oil Spike As Necessary For Global Safety

In his post, Trump wrote, “Short-term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace.” His remarks aim to reassure Americans and global markets amid concerns over rising fuel costs.

Oil prices surged past $100 per barrel on Sunday, marking the first time the benchmark has crossed this level since the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022, as reported by CNN Business. The spike reflects fears that the conflict with Iran could disrupt oil flows across West Asia and the Gulf.

Oil And Gas Prices Reach Multi-Year Highs

US oil futures jumped 18% to about $108 per barrel, their highest since July 19, 2022, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, climbed nearly 16%. Gasoline prices in the U.S. also rose sharply, reaching $3.45 per gallon, up 16% from the previous week, according to AAA.

Investors are worried that prolonged supply disruptions could trigger sustained high fuel prices, adding inflationary pressure and negatively affecting the U.S. economy. Stock markets reacted accordingly, with Dow futures dropping over 800 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell 1.6%.

Political Stakes And Economic Concerns

The surge in oil and gas prices not only impacts global markets but also carries domestic political implications. Analysts note that a prolonged spike could hurt affordability for Americans, placing Trump and his party in a precarious position ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Trump, however, maintains that the temporary cost of higher oil prices is outweighed by the potential benefits of neutralizing Iran’s nuclear threat, framing it as a matter of U.S. and global safety and peace.

(Via Agency Inputs)

