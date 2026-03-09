Donald Trump Calls Short‑Term Oil Spike A ‘Very Small Price To Pay’ Amid Push To Neutralise Iran’s Nuclear Program

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
February 28 Sehri timings Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Air Arabia fire glasgow central station today Alamgir Hossain air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir February 28 Sehri timings Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Air Arabia fire glasgow central station today Alamgir Hossain air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir February 28 Sehri timings Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Air Arabia fire glasgow central station today Alamgir Hossain air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir February 28 Sehri timings Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Air Arabia fire glasgow central station today Alamgir Hossain air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
February 28 Sehri timings Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Air Arabia fire glasgow central station today Alamgir Hossain air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir February 28 Sehri timings Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Air Arabia fire glasgow central station today Alamgir Hossain air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir February 28 Sehri timings Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Air Arabia fire glasgow central station today Alamgir Hossain air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir February 28 Sehri timings Brent crude oil prices surge above 100 dollars Air Arabia fire glasgow central station today Alamgir Hossain air india express Al-Kharj axar-patel gold price today Brett Randell namit malhotra gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
Home > World > Donald Trump Calls Short‑Term Oil Spike A ‘Very Small Price To Pay’ Amid Push To Neutralise Iran’s Nuclear Program

Donald Trump Calls Short‑Term Oil Spike A ‘Very Small Price To Pay’ Amid Push To Neutralise Iran’s Nuclear Program

Amid rising global oil prices due to escalating tensions in West Asia, U.S. President Donald Trump defended the temporary surge, calling it a “very small price to pay” if it neutralizes Tehran’s nuclear threat.

Donald Trump Calls Short‑Term Oil Spike A ‘Very Small Price To Pay’ Amid Push To Neutralise Iran’s Nuclear Program (Pic Credits: X)
Donald Trump Calls Short‑Term Oil Spike A ‘Very Small Price To Pay’ Amid Push To Neutralise Iran’s Nuclear Program (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 9, 2026 06:26:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Donald Trump Calls Short‑Term Oil Spike A ‘Very Small Price To Pay’ Amid Push To Neutralise Iran’s Nuclear Program

Amid rising global oil prices due to escalating tensions in West Asia, U.S. President Donald Trump defended the temporary surge, calling it a “very small price to pay” if it neutralizes Tehran’s nuclear threat. Posting on Truth Social, Trump argued that oil prices would fall rapidly once Iran’s nuclear capabilities are destroyed, stating, “Only fools would think differently.”

Trump Defends Oil Spike As Necessary For Global Safety

In his post, Trump wrote, “Short-term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace.” His remarks aim to reassure Americans and global markets amid concerns over rising fuel costs.

Oil prices surged past $100 per barrel on Sunday, marking the first time the benchmark has crossed this level since the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2022, as reported by CNN Business. The spike reflects fears that the conflict with Iran could disrupt oil flows across West Asia and the Gulf.

Oil And Gas Prices Reach Multi-Year Highs

US oil futures jumped 18% to about $108 per barrel, their highest since July 19, 2022, while Brent crude, the global benchmark, climbed nearly 16%. Gasoline prices in the U.S. also rose sharply, reaching $3.45 per gallon, up 16% from the previous week, according to AAA.

Investors are worried that prolonged supply disruptions could trigger sustained high fuel prices, adding inflationary pressure and negatively affecting the U.S. economy. Stock markets reacted accordingly, with Dow futures dropping over 800 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures fell 1.6%.

Political Stakes And Economic Concerns

The surge in oil and gas prices not only impacts global markets but also carries domestic political implications. Analysts note that a prolonged spike could hurt affordability for Americans, placing Trump and his party in a precarious position ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Trump, however, maintains that the temporary cost of higher oil prices is outweighed by the potential benefits of neutralizing Iran’s nuclear threat, framing it as a matter of U.S. and global safety and peace.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Crude Oil Prices Surge Above $100 Per Barrel As Middle East War Disrupts Global Supply

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 6:26 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3

RELATED News

Iran Appoints Mojtaba, Son Of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, As New Supreme Leader Following Leadership Transition

Air India, AI Express To Continue Scheduled Services To And From Jeddah, Muscat; 32 Ad-Hoc Non-Scheduled Flights To UAE To Be Operated

Dozens of Trains Cancelled After Fire Breaks Out Near Glasgow Central Station; Viral Video Shows Thick Smoke, Flames | WATCH

Will Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Son Mojtaba Become Iran’s Next Supreme Leader? Here’s What Reports Say

Kansas City Airport Evacuated: What Caused The Sudden Evacuation Of Travelers And Staff? Here’s What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On March 9 – Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Major Cities

Who Are Rahul Alias Faisal Karim Masud And Alamgir Hossain? Two Bangladeshi Suspects Arrested In West Bengal’s Bongaon Over Sharif Osman Hadi’s Murder

Indian Airlines Cancel 279 International Flights Amid Middle East War – Check Out Your Flight Status Inside

Arshdeep Singh Apologises To Daryl Mitchell After Heated Spat In T20 World Cup 2026 Final — WATCH

Kansas City Airport Evacuated: What Caused The Sudden Evacuation Of Travelers And Staff? Here’s What We Know

Sanju Samson Credits Sachin Tendulkar For Support During Tough Times After T20 World Cup 2026 Glory

IND vs NZ: India Create History With T20 World Cup Win, Set 4 Unbreakable Records

US-Iran-Israel War: Indian National Among Two Killed After Missile Strikes Residential Locality In Saudi Arabia

T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets: Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy Finish As Joint-Top Wicket-Takers

India Crowned T20 World Cup 2026 Champions As Jasprit Bumrah And Axar Patel Shine In Final Against New Zealand

Donald Trump Calls Short‑Term Oil Spike A ‘Very Small Price To Pay’ Amid Push To Neutralise Iran’s Nuclear Program

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Donald Trump Calls Short‑Term Oil Spike A ‘Very Small Price To Pay’ Amid Push To Neutralise Iran’s Nuclear Program

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Donald Trump Calls Short‑Term Oil Spike A ‘Very Small Price To Pay’ Amid Push To Neutralise Iran’s Nuclear Program
Donald Trump Calls Short‑Term Oil Spike A ‘Very Small Price To Pay’ Amid Push To Neutralise Iran’s Nuclear Program
Donald Trump Calls Short‑Term Oil Spike A ‘Very Small Price To Pay’ Amid Push To Neutralise Iran’s Nuclear Program
Donald Trump Calls Short‑Term Oil Spike A ‘Very Small Price To Pay’ Amid Push To Neutralise Iran’s Nuclear Program

QUICK LINKS