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Home > World > Donald Trump’s Big World War 3 Move: US To Send Troops To Capture Iran’s Oil Lifeline Kharg Island But There Is A Condition

Donald Trump’s Big World War 3 Move: US To Send Troops To Capture Iran’s Oil Lifeline Kharg Island But There Is A Condition

Donald Trump is reportedly considering occupying Kharg Island, Iran’s critical oil export hub. The island, described by Trump as Iran’s “crown jewel,” has already been targeted in recent US airstrikes.

Donald Trump may seize Iran’s Kharg Island after US strikes as Strait of Hormuz disruption pushes oil to $100 a barrel. Photo: Gemini.
Donald Trump may seize Iran’s Kharg Island after US strikes as Strait of Hormuz disruption pushes oil to $100 a barrel. Photo: Gemini.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 16, 2026 12:24:49 IST

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Donald Trump’s Big World War 3 Move: US To Send Troops To Capture Iran’s Oil Lifeline Kharg Island But There Is A Condition

US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a dramatic escalation in the ongoing war with Iran. POTUS is reportedly considering seizing the country’s crucial oil export hub, Kharg Island. US airstrikes earlier targeted parts of the island, which is central to Iran’s oil export infrastructure.

According to a report by Axios on Sunday, any move to capture the island would likely require US troops on the ground.

However, the report noted that Trump may only pursue the option if the strategic Strait of Hormuz continues to remain blocked, leaving oil tankers stranded and disrupting global supply.

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Trump Warns More Strikes Possible After Kharg Island Bombing

Last week, Trump claimed that US forces had “obliterated” targets on what he described as Iran’s “crown jewel” – Kharg Island. He warned that the recent strikes might not be the last and indicated that the island’s oil facilities could become the next targets.

Also Read: Is NATO Collapsing? UK, Key Allies Including Australia, Japan Snub Donald Trump Over Iran War Push

Kharg Island hosts Iran’s primary oil terminal and handles a significant portion of the country’s crude exports//

A US official cited by Axios said the president views the island as a strategic objective because capturing it could severely weaken Iran economically.

“There are big risks. There are big rewards. The president isn’t there yet and we’re not saying he will be,” the official said while discussing the possibility of sending US troops to seize Kharg Island.
“It would lead to an economic knockout of the regime.”

Donald Trump Pressures Allies to Secure Strait of Hormuz

In an effort to restore normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump has reportedly been urging several US allies to deploy naval forces to the region.

Operations through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important oil transit routes, have been severely disrupted since the outbreak of the US-Iran war. The disruption has already sent shockwaves through global energy markets.

As of Monday, oil prices surged to around $100 per barrel.

Also Read: What Is Sejjil-2 Missile? Iran’s 23,600 kg ‘Dancing Missile’ With 2,000 Km Range, Carries Nuclear Warheads, Evades Air Defences Including Israel’s Patriot, Arrow Systems

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 12:24 PM IST
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Tags: donald trumpIran newsIran US WarKharg Islandstrait of hormuz

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Donald Trump’s Big World War 3 Move: US To Send Troops To Capture Iran’s Oil Lifeline Kharg Island But There Is A Condition

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Donald Trump’s Big World War 3 Move: US To Send Troops To Capture Iran’s Oil Lifeline Kharg Island But There Is A Condition

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Donald Trump’s Big World War 3 Move: US To Send Troops To Capture Iran’s Oil Lifeline Kharg Island But There Is A Condition
Donald Trump’s Big World War 3 Move: US To Send Troops To Capture Iran’s Oil Lifeline Kharg Island But There Is A Condition
Donald Trump’s Big World War 3 Move: US To Send Troops To Capture Iran’s Oil Lifeline Kharg Island But There Is A Condition
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