Israel October 7 Attack: 66,000 Killed In Gaza, 48 Hostages In Hamas Custody, Trump’s Peace Plan, UN Genocide Charges | What To Know

October 7 Attack Anniversary: Two years after Hamas militants launched an attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, abducting hundreds of Israelis. On the second anniversary of Israel’s deadliest attack in history, the families of hostages remain in anguish and anger. But after months of domestic protests, political upheaval, and a brutal military campaign in Gaza, optimism is growing that the hostages will finally be returned.

Gaza War: Death Toll, UN Claims Israel Is Committing Genocide

A total of 1,195 Israelis were killed during the attacks, with 250 taken hostage into Gaza. Of these, around 20 are believed to still be alive, while another 28 bodies remain in Hamas’s custody.

The Israeli military launched an offensive in response to the attacks, resulting in over 66,000 Palestinian deaths in Gaza. The campaign has triggered a massive humanitarian crisis, including widespread displacement and famine. Earlier this month, a UN commission concluded that Israel had committed genocide in the territory.

Gaza Peace Deal: Donald Trump Leads The Efforts

A peace plan developed by former US President Donald Trump and Israel is reportedly under indirect discussion between Hamas and Israel in Egypt. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed cautious optimism on Saturday, saying he hoped to announce the release of hostages “in the coming days.”

The families of hostages continue to grapple with uncertainty. Thousands gathered in southern Israel to mourn and mark two years since the October 7 attacks.

October 7, 2023: Hamas Attack on Israel

Two years ago, on October 7, thousands of Hamas-led militants infiltrated southern Israel following a surprise rocket barrage. They stormed army bases, farming communities, and an outdoor music festival, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.

At 6:29 a.m., the exact time the attack began, festival music was paused for a moment of silence, marking the tragedy.

Israel’s military campaign has displaced approximately 90% of Gaza’s population of two million, often multiple times. Restrictions on humanitarian aid have contributed to a severe hunger crisis, with experts warning that Gaza City is experiencing famine.

