LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
Home > World > Israeli researcher Elisabeth Tsurkov recuperating after release from Iraq

Israeli researcher Elisabeth Tsurkov recuperating after release from Iraq

Israeli researcher Elisabeth Tsurkov recuperating after release from Iraq

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 23:03:07 IST

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 11 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Thursday with Elisabeth Tsurkov, the Israeli-Russian doctoral student who was released after 2.5 years of captivity in Iraq.

Tsurkov and her brother, David, thanked the prime minister and all those involved in her release and in caring for her and her family. In their conversation, she described the difficult conditions of her captivity and expressed hope for the return of all abductees.

Tsurkov, 38, is recuperating at Sheba Medical Center-Tel Hashomer in Ramat Gan, following the same medical protocols as hostages who returned from Gaza.

She was a Princeton University doctoral student and fellow at the New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy, where her work focused on the influence of pro-Iranian factions and the movement headed by Shi’ite cleric Moqtada Sadr. Tsurkov was in Baghdad conducting field research, presumably entering Iraq with her Russian passport, when she disappeared in March 2023.

Her abduction was confirmed in November 2023, when a propaganda video circulated by Iran-backed Iraqi militias appeared on Telegram. Israeli officials accused the Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah of involvement in Tsurkov’s kidnapping.

Netanyahu congratulated Tsurkov on her return, wished her health and a full recovery, and said that many efforts had been invested over time in securing her freedom.

The prime minister also noted with appreciation the assistance of many parties, led by U.S. President Trump, Secretary of State Rubio, and Special Envoy Boehler, as well as the activities of Israeli Defense Forces Coordinator Gal Hirsch in her release. (ANI/TPS)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: israelisrael-defence-forcestel aviv

RELATED News

Charlie Kirk Assassination: FBI Releases Photos of Suspect in Murder Investigation
Nepal Army extends curfew, issues prohibitory orders amid rising unrest
India thanks China on reopening of border crossings for Kailash Mansarovar pilgrims after Nepal's protest
President Trump, First Lady Melania attend 24th anniversary of 9/11 attack
India, Mauritius move closer to implementing trade in local currencies as central banks discuss technical details: MEA

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Out: How to Download RPC Admit Card on police.rajasthan.gov.in
Fashion That Lasts, Not Fades: The Nilam India Story
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh bowlers shine; Taskin, Tanzim, Rishad restrict Hong Kong to 143/7
BHU UG Admission 2025: Spot Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared on bhu.ac.in |Check Cut-off
Uttar Pradesh: Death toll rises to 5 as roadways bus falls off a bridge in Kakori
Taurian MPS IPO: Why QIBs Oversubscribed? Check The Subscription Data!
Israeli researcher Elisabeth Tsurkov recuperating after release from Iraq
Shah Rukh Khan's foundation provides relief to 1500 Punjab flood victims
Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards 2025 to mark a decade of cinema, event dates announced
Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO: Why Are Retail Investors Rushing In? Find The Shocking Data Behind Day 2 Success!
Israeli researcher Elisabeth Tsurkov recuperating after release from Iraq

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Israeli researcher Elisabeth Tsurkov recuperating after release from Iraq

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Israeli researcher Elisabeth Tsurkov recuperating after release from Iraq
Israeli researcher Elisabeth Tsurkov recuperating after release from Iraq
Israeli researcher Elisabeth Tsurkov recuperating after release from Iraq
Israeli researcher Elisabeth Tsurkov recuperating after release from Iraq

QUICK LINKS