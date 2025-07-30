Did Ryo Tatsuki’s Manga Really Predict The 2025 Japan Earthquake And Tsunami? Here Is What Social Media Thinks

Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday, was hit with a major earthquake, prompting tsunami warnings for several countries including Russia, Japan, the United States (Alaska and Hawaii), and New Zealand.

Erly eports from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) stated that the first tsunami wave, measuring approximately 1 foot, had reached Nemuro on Hokkaido’s eastern coast.

Japan Issues Tsunami Warning For Hokkaido and Honshu

Following the earthquake, Japan issued tsunami warnings for the coasts of Hokkaido and Honshu. Advisories were also released for Shikoku, Kyushu, and Okinawa regions.

Also Read: In Videos: Kamchatka Buildings Tremble As 8.8 Magnitude Earthquake Sparks Tsunami Warning

The earthquake was first estimated at 8..0 but the US Geological Survey (USGS) later revised it upwards to 8.7, while others reported it to be 8.8.

This is the strongest tremor to strike the region since the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.

Did Ryo Tatsuki Predict The 2025 Japan Earthquake and Tsunami?

The earthquake and tsunami has grabbed the public attention on the prediction made by Japanese manga artist and self-declared clairvoyant Ryo Tatsuki.

Tatsuki earlier predicted a devastating earthquake and tsunami will strike Japan in July 2025, originally pinpointing July 5 as the date. No earthquake was reported in the region on that date. However, the massive earthquake on Wednesday has reignited discussions on social media, where users claim her prophecy has come true if not on the specified date.

Alsothe quake did not directly hit Japan. Instead it hit a far off place in Russia, however, resulting tsunami alerts have placed the Japan on high alert.

Why is Social Media Linking Tatsuki’s Prediction to the Russia Earthquake?

Social media users have been actively sharing their thoughts on the correlation between Tatsuki’s prophecy and the recent earthquake and tsunami warnings.

Breaking: Massive 3 Feet Tsunami Alert for the entire Coast of Japan after a Powerful Magnitude of 8.8 Earthquake in the Coast of Russia, Japanese Manga Predictor Ryo Tatsuki The Future I Saw who predicted 2011 Quake did it again! Stay safe Japan. pic.twitter.com/oIrg48Wgrq — David 🇦🇺🇵🇭 (@Dave2307) July 30, 2025

Users hailed Manga Predictor Ryo Tatsuki for predicting 2011 earthquake and tsunami adn were wishing best for Japan suggesting Tatsuki has rightly predicted the earthquake this time also.

8.8 #Earthquake Causing Pacific Ocean Tsunamis…”The Future I Saw” is a manga comic book by #RyoTatsuki, first published in 1999….when a republished version with additional “prophecies” included a potential disaster in July 2025…🌊🌊🌊 pic.twitter.com/eZ94yqpgVj — t̶c̶h̶m̶n̶t̶l̶ (@TechMental_) July 30, 2025

What Has Ryo Tatsuki Predicted in Her Manga?

In the 1990s, Tatsuki reportedly had a vision of a catastrophic earthquake and tsunami hitting Japan in July 2025. She documented this prediction in a manga comic book that was reissued in 2021. According to her writings, “a crack will open up under the seabed between Japan and the Philippines,” triggering enormous waves far surpassing those generated by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake that devastated Tōhoku.

The manga describes, “the ocean floor between Japan and the Philippines will crack. Huge waves will rise in all directions. Tsunamis will devastate the Pacific Rim countries. A tsunami three times higher than that of the Great East Japan Earthquake of March 2011 will strike the southwest of the country.”

Also Read: Tsunami Live Updates: Japan Issues Evacuation Orders For 1.9 Million Residents After Magnitude 8.8 Earthquake Strikes Russia’s Kamchatka