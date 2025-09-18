Kim Jong Un’s North Korea Introduces Shocking New Rules: Can You Guess What They Are?
Kim Jong Un's North Korea Introduces Shocking New Rules: Can You Guess What They Are?

Kim Jong Un’s North Korea Introduces Shocking New Rules: Can You Guess What They Are?

The move is part of Kim Jong-un’s efforts to control cultural influence and shape what locals and tourists hear.

Kim Jong Un
Kim Jong Un

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 18, 2025 16:40:45 IST

North Korea has rolled out a new rule. According to it, words like “ice cream,” “hamburger,” and “karaoke,” have been banned. They have now been replaced with state-approved alternatives: “ice cream” must now be called *eseukimo* or *eoreumboseungi*, “hamburger” becomes *dajin-gogi gyeopppang* (literally “double bread with ground beef”), and “karaoke” is now “on-screen accompaniment machine.”

Tour guides and workers at the country’s luxury beach resort in Wonsan have been warned that using the wrong words could bring serious consequences, according to reports.

Officials say the ban is part of Kim Jong-un’s push to eliminate English-derived and South Korean terms, which the regime views as “too Western” and harmful to ideology.

This comes as Pyongyang tries to grow its tourism industry while keeping strict control over cultural influence. A training programme launched on August 21 is preparing 20 to 30 guides with lessons in etiquette, dress codes, memorising slogans, and speaking only approved terms. Still, confusion remains.

What other things are banned?

This is not the first time North Korea has made headlines for extreme bans. Earlier this year, hot dogs and South Korean rice cakes known as *tteokbokki* were outlawed. Fashion restrictions prohibit jeans, short skirts, clothes with logos, and high heels. Even entertainment is tightly policed, with reports of death penalties for those caught watching or sharing foreign films and dramas.

A recent UN review said North Korea’s repression has worsened over the last decade, with house raids, severe punishments, and even public executions carried out to instil fear. Despite this, many citizens still risk watching smuggled content through illegal radios or USB sticks.

ALSO READ: Japan considering North Korea’s participation in 2026 Asian Games

Tags: kim jong unnorth korea

Kim Jong Un's North Korea Introduces Shocking New Rules: Can You Guess What They Are?

Kim Jong Un's North Korea Introduces Shocking New Rules: Can You Guess What They Are?

Kim Jong Un's North Korea Introduces Shocking New Rules: Can You Guess What They Are?
Kim Jong Un's North Korea Introduces Shocking New Rules: Can You Guess What They Are?
Kim Jong Un's North Korea Introduces Shocking New Rules: Can You Guess What They Are?
Kim Jong Un's North Korea Introduces Shocking New Rules: Can You Guess What They Are?

