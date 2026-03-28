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Home > World News > Nepal’s Ex-Prime Minister KP Oli, Former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak Held Over Gen Z Protest Deaths A Day After Balendra Shah’s Oath

Nepal’s Ex-Prime Minister KP Oli, Former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak Held Over Gen Z Protest Deaths A Day After Balendra Shah’s Oath

K. P. Sharma Oli and former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak were arrested as authorities probe their alleged role in failing to prevent deaths during last year’s Gen Z protests. The arrests come a day after Balendra Shah took oath as prime minister, marking a dramatic political shift amid ongoing investigations into the deadly crackdown.

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Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: March 28, 2026 07:53:00 IST

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Nepal’s Ex-Prime Minister KP Oli, Former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak Held Over Gen Z Protest Deaths A Day After Balendra Shah’s Oath

K.P. Sharma Oli, the former prime minister of Nepal, was arrested on Saturday while authorities look into whether he was careless in failing to stop scores of deaths that occurred the Gen Z protests in September of last year.

Nepal’s Ex-Prime Minister KP Oli, Former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak Held Over Gen Z Protest Deaths A Day After Balendra Shah’s Oath

A Nepali commission that looked into the violence during the anti-corruption demonstrations last week suggested that Oli, 74, face charges for his failure to stop the demonstrations from being put down. Oli resigned after two days of turmoil resulted in the deaths of 76 people.

Min Bahadur Shahi, a prominent official of Oli’s Commmunist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist), said Reuters, “They took him from his residence this morning.” The arrest of Oli and his home minister, Ramesh Lekhak, was confirmed by police spokesperson Om Adhikari. After winning the parliamentary elections on March 5, rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah took the oath of office as prime minister on Friday. 

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(With Inputs From Reuters)

Also Read: ‘This Time, History Is Being Made’: Rapper-Turned Politician Balendra Shah Sworn In As Nepal’s 47th Prime Minister, Becomes Youngest Leader In The Nation

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Tags: Anti-Corruption ProtestsarrestBalendra Shahbreaking-newsgen-z-protestsGovernment Crackdownhome-hero-pos-1kathmanduKP Oli heldkp-olileadership changeNepal Protest Deathspolitical-crisisramesh-lekhakSouth Asia

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Nepal’s Ex-Prime Minister KP Oli, Former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak Held Over Gen Z Protest Deaths A Day After Balendra Shah’s Oath

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Nepal’s Ex-Prime Minister KP Oli, Former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak Held Over Gen Z Protest Deaths A Day After Balendra Shah’s Oath

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Nepal’s Ex-Prime Minister KP Oli, Former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak Held Over Gen Z Protest Deaths A Day After Balendra Shah’s Oath
Nepal’s Ex-Prime Minister KP Oli, Former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak Held Over Gen Z Protest Deaths A Day After Balendra Shah’s Oath
Nepal’s Ex-Prime Minister KP Oli, Former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak Held Over Gen Z Protest Deaths A Day After Balendra Shah’s Oath
Nepal’s Ex-Prime Minister KP Oli, Former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak Held Over Gen Z Protest Deaths A Day After Balendra Shah’s Oath

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