K.P. Sharma Oli, the former prime minister of Nepal, was arrested on Saturday while authorities look into whether he was careless in failing to stop scores of deaths that occurred the Gen Z protests in September of last year.

Nepal’s Ex-Prime Minister KP Oli, Former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak Held Over Gen Z Protest Deaths A Day After Balendra Shah’s Oath

A Nepali commission that looked into the violence during the anti-corruption demonstrations last week suggested that Oli, 74, face charges for his failure to stop the demonstrations from being put down. Oli resigned after two days of turmoil resulted in the deaths of 76 people.

Min Bahadur Shahi, a prominent official of Oli’s Commmunist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist), said Reuters, “They took him from his residence this morning.” The arrest of Oli and his home minister, Ramesh Lekhak, was confirmed by police spokesperson Om Adhikari. After winning the parliamentary elections on March 5, rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah took the oath of office as prime minister on Friday.

(With Inputs From Reuters)

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