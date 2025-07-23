LIVE TV
Home > World > Maldives: PM Modi's Visit Marks Diplomatic Reset Not Just Symbolism, Says Ex Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid

Maldives: PM Modi’s Visit Marks Diplomatic Reset Not Just Symbolism, Says Ex Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid

Former Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming state visit, calling it a sign of thawing ties after a period of diplomatic strain. Shahid said the visit, timed with Maldives’ 60th Independence Day, goes beyond symbolism and signals a reset in bilateral relations. He blamed the current Maldivian government for promoting anti-India narratives and hailed India as a long-standing and generous partner.

Former Maldives FM Abdulla Shahid welcomes PM Modi’s visit, blaming current govt for straining India-Maldives ties. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 23, 2025 22:06:00 IST

Former Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid, while talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Maldives on July 25-26, expressed contentment at the thawing of frozen ties between the two nations.

PM Modi’s Maldives Visit Beyond Symbolism, Former Foreign Minister of Maldives, Abdulla Shahid

Shahid said that the strain was unfortunate and was due to the incorrect narrative of the current government.

“I am delighted by the PM’s visit. The PM’s visit this time goes beyond symbolism because the PM is making a State Visit coinciding with the 60th anniversary of our independence. He will be the Guest of Honour here for the celebrations. This goes beyond symbolism because recently we have had very unfortunate diplomatic strain between Maldives and India because of the narrative that the current government used during the elections,” he said.

Shahid added that the PM’s visit went beyond symbolism as it was taking place on the 60th anniversary of their independence. The visit also acknowledged that the narrative that the government was promoting was untrue.

Current Maldives Government Fueled Hate

“The hate that was being mongered by the current government accusing our best friend India of such unnecessary things led to this diplomatic strain. It is so important that the PM be here with us as the Guest of Honour during our celebrations of our independence day which is the public recognition by the current administration that what they had been saying and what they had been promoting is not true. So, the Maldivian people are delighted and we are very much looking forward to welcome the PM,” he said.

Shahid noted that India has been a generous partner of the Maldives and it celebrates the diplomatic recognition and establishment of diplomatic relations between Maldives and India.

‘India A Generous Partner of Maldives’

“India has been a very generous development partner for many decades. This year, we are also celebrating the diplomatic recognition and establishment of diplomatic relations between Maldives and India which coincides with our independence anniversary. During these 60 years of our diplomatic relations, India has been a very generous development partner,” he said.

“The major projects that were begun during our 5 years in government are being completed, some of the projects are going to be inaugurated during PM’s visit,” he added.

He further said that they hoped other greater connectivity projects get completed by next year.

“This showcases the kind of development partnership between our two countries. The Greater Male connectivity project which is the largest infrastructure project that the country has ever seen is being completed. We are hoping that it will be completed sometime next year,” he said. 

(ANI)

Tags: Foreign Minister Abdulla ShahidMaldives

Maldives: PM Modi’s Visit Marks Diplomatic Reset Not Just Symbolism, Says Ex Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid

