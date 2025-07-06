Marco Rubio Wishes Dalai Lama On 90th Birthday, Reaffirms Strong US Support For Tibetan Rights And Freedoms

Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State on Sunday wished Budhist spiryual leader Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday.

Rubio in a US Department of State statement said that America is commited to the rights and freedoms of Tibetans. The statement added that US supports the efforts to preserve the identity and cultutre of Tibet.

“The US remains firmly committed to promoting respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Tibetans. We support efforts to preserve Tibetans’ distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage, including their ability to freely choose and venerate religious leaders without interference,” the statement said.

Dalai Lama Announces Succession Plan

The 14th Dalai Lama recently in his birthday message spelled out his succesion plan. While expressing his intention to live for many more decades, spirtual leader said that the institution of Dalai Lama will continue.

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the democratically elected government representing Tibetans both inside and outside Tibet, has declared July 2025 to July 2026 as “The Year of Compassion.” The CTA is based in McLeodganj, a hill station in northern India.

Also Read: Dalai Lama Has Been An Enduring Symbol Of Love: PM Modi

Dalai Lama Shares Message On His Birthday

Dalai Lama shared a message on the eve of his birthday, drawing attention to his ongoing commitments and Tibetian culture.

“As for myself, I will continue to focus on my commitments of promoting human values, religious harmony, drawing attention to the ancient Indian wisdom which explains the workings of mind and emotions, and Tibetan culture and heritage, which has so much potential to contribute to the world through its emphasis on peace of mind and compassion.”

90th Birthday Message On the occasion of my 90th birthday, I understand that well-wishers and friends in many places, including Tibetan communities, are gathering for celebrations. I particularly appreciate the fact that many of you are using the occasion to engage in… pic.twitter.com/bfWjAZ18BO — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) July 5, 2025

He added, “I develop determination and courage in my daily life through the teachings of the Buddha and Indian masters such as Shantideva, whose following aspiration I strive to uphold.”

Dalai Lama In Exile

The Dalai Lama left Tibet in March 1959 after an upriing against China which however failed. He has been living in India since then. The spirtual leader has advocated a “middle-way” approach for Tibet, seeking greater autonomy rather than full independence.

Currently, the Tibetan monk lives in exile in McLeodganj, a small, serene hill station near Dharamsala in the northern Indian Himalayas.

Also Read: Dalai Lama Turns 90, LIVE: PM Modi, Arunachal Pradesh CM Greets