Japan celebrated Prince Hisahito’s coming-of-age on Saturday with elaborate ceremonies in a royal moment that assumed more significance on account of the looming succession crisis he represents, according to a report published by The Associated Press. At 18 years of age, Hisahito is the first male royal to reach adulthood in four decades, and perhaps also the last, the report said.

A Budding Biologist with a Soft Spot for Dragonflies

Prince Hisahito is a biology student at Tsukuba University who loves insects, the report said, adding that he co-authored a survey of dragonfly populations on the grounds of his Akasaka residence and told reporters in his debut March news conference that he wants to continue his study of insects, especially their conservation in urban settings.

Reflecting on his achievement at his coming-of-age rites, Prince Hisahito reportedly said, “I am impressed I climbed so well.” The Prince had help from his 75‑year‑old sister Yukiko, who repeated the interpreter’s questions because he reportedly has some hearing issues. “It’s better to climb while you still can.”

A Fragile Line of Succession

Hisahito, the report said, is second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne after his father Crown Prince Akishino. His cousin, Princess Aiko, who is Emperor Naruhito’s daughter, is barred from ascension owing to the countru’s male-only succession law.

Reports suggest his arrival as a male member of the imperial line in 2006 ended years of speculation about allowing female succession. Akishino himself was the last male to reach adulthood in the family back in 1985. Now, with just 16 adult royals and only one other younger male – 89-year-old Prince Hitachi – the monarchy appears to be on the brink of an existential dilemma.

Constitutional historians note that Japan has had eight female emperors, including the last one – Gosakuramachi, who reigned from 1762 to 1770, though none of them had an heir. Modern succession rules date back to 1889 and continue in the postwar Imperial House Law.

The Political Debate Rages On

Discussions to allow a female monarch regained momentum when Hisahito was declared heir, but the conversation has seemingly reached a point of stagnation in recent times. In 2005, a proposal to open the throne to women surfaced but lost steam following Hisahito’s birth. A conservative 2022 panel, reports suggest, recommended retaining male-only succession while allowing princesses to keep royal status after marriage, and possibly adopt male heirs from defunct royal lines.

However, the debate remains unresolved as Japanese lawmakers have questioned whether royalty by marriage, such as princesses’ spouses or children, should retain royal status.

Pointing to the dilemma, Former Imperial Household Agency head Shingo Haketa told AP, “The fundamental question is not whether to allow male or female succession… but how to save the monarchy.”

An Unforgettable Coming-of-Age

Hisahito’s coming-of-age ceremony began at his family residence with the prince receiving a crown and formal adult robe from Emperor Naruhito. Later, he changed into a topcoat for a horse-drawn carriage ride to shrines within the palace grounds and met with several dignitaries.

In the afternoon, he greeted the emperor and empress in the Matsu-no-Ma (pine room), receiving the Grand Cordon of the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum, and later met his grandparents: former Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko.

In coming days, the Japanese prince is scheduled to visit sacred sites including Ise Shrine.