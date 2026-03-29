Meet Qamar Javed Bajwa: Former Pakistan Army Chief And Key Figure In The Pulwama Attack, Now In Critical Condition—Is He Alive? Check Health Update

Qamar Javed Bajwa, former Pakistan Army Chief has suffered a severe brain hemorrhage after an injury caused by falling at his residence, as per CNN News18. The incident happened in February 2026, with Qamar Bajwa falling in the bathroom of his residence in Rawalpindi. He is under treatment at the Military Hospital in Rawalpindi for over a month and was in ICU following major surgery.

Qamar Javed Bajwa Health Update

The media reports suggest that Bajwa is in serious critical condition while some reports claim that he is no longer alive. However, the Pakistan officials has issued no statement regarding Bajwa’s death.

Who is Qamar Javed Bajwa?

Qamar Javed Bajwa is the 10th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan from November 2016 to November 2022. The highly educated military leader was ranked 68th out of 75 individuals globally on Forbes list of the World’s Most Powerful People, which portrays his significant influence as Army Chief.

He holds degrees from Pakistan Military Academy (62nd Long Course), Canadian Army Command and Staff Collage, Canada, Naval Postgraduate School, USA and National Defence University, Pakistan. Bajwa was commissioned in the 16th Baloch Regiment in 1980.

He was appointed by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2016 and later granted a controversial three-year extension by the then Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2019. His tenure was defined by the “Bajwa Doctrine,” which sought a balance between traditional security and economic stability. Bajwa was also accused of orchestrating a “hybrid regime” that meddled in civilian politics. He retired on 29th November 2022 and was succeeded by General Syed Asim Munir.

Bajwa had a major role in Pakistan’s response to the 2019 Pulwama terror attack as the then Army Chief. He oversaw the military’s action consisting of the response to India’s Balakot airstrikes. Also Read: Is There A Lockdown In Pakistan? Rumours Of ‘Smart Weekend Restrictions’ Spread As Islamabad Crumbles Under Fuel Crisis