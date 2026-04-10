Is Melania Trump-Jeffrey Epstein Kiss Video Real? Here’s The Truth About The Viral Clip Of Trump’s Wife

The alleged viral claim on X, has suggested that French President Emmanuel Macron posted a video on social media that features convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and US First Lady Melania Trump and purportedly shows Epstein kissing Melania Trump. The post states that it features a 15-second clip by Macron himself. Early this morning, Melania Trump denied all the allegations. Nonetheless, the information that is becoming massively shared is not a video, but a single manipulated image included in the claim, which causes confusion and misinformation on social media platforms. But the question is – Is The Video real? Or Is It a Deepfake?

Is Melania Trump-Jeffrey Epstein Kiss Video Real? A Quick Fact Check

At a deeper look, we can find no indication that Macron has ever shared such content on his verified social media profiles, such as X or Instagram. His posts were manually reviewed and no evidence of the so-called upload was found. The assertion seems to have been first spread via social media accounts that frequently post satirical or misleading information.







If Not Macron, Who Posted The Melania Trump-Jeffrey Epstein Kiss Video?

As a matter of fact, it has been reported that the image that is being spread is actually associated with a parody post that was posted on Facebook several months ago, with the label that it is digitally altered content. Nonetheless, the picture has been re-packaged and re-shared as an actual presidential post.

Was The Melania Trump-Jeffrey Epstein Kiss Video AI Generated?

Additional examination of the picture indicates anomalies that compromise the integrity of the picture. The visual is seemingly similar to materials related to publicly available Epstein-related document dumps, however, major details vary greatly. The facial features are partially distorted, the positions of hands are unnatural, and some of the features do not correspond to the archival images that were verified. Also, official document databases were searched, and no record corresponding to the serial number that could be seen in the photo was found, enhancing the claims of legitimacy. These inconsistencies, experts observe, are typical signs of media that was digitally altered or generated by AI.

What Does AI Say About The The Melania Trump-Jeffrey Epstein Kiss Video?

The image, independently detected by AI tools, has also been labeled as being very likely to be fake, with some of the analyses suggesting up to 97-100 percent chances of being manipulated. The post remains popular despite these findings, perpetuated by a continued popular curiosity about Epstein-related scandals, and the recent remarks of Melania Trump that she had no significant relationship with Epstein or his confederate Ghislaine Maxwell. The event underscores the increasing problem of misinformation in the online era when distorted photos and falsehoods can easily spread and erase the border between reality and fiction.

Also Read: Melania Trump In Trouble? Netizens Share Photos And Emails Linking Her To Convicted Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein, Check Private Details Inside