Michael Brennan, 23, wins Bank of Utah title to gain tour card

Michael Brennan wrapped up an unforgettable week with a 5-under-par 66 on Sunday to seal his runaway win at the Bank of Utah Championship in Ivins, Utah. Brennan, 23, received a sponsor's exemption this week to make his third PGA Tour start, and his first since turning pro. The win guarantees him a full tour card for the next two years. That inexperience didn't cause any nerves for the youngster, who credited his resolve to the people around him. "I was probably more nervous eating breakfast this morning," he cracked. "But it feels amazing. I get that belief from my family and friends, my team. I mean, Jeff, my caddie believes in me I think more than anyone, maybe other than my parents." Brennan finished at 22-under 262 over four days at Black Desert Resort, which left him four strokes clear of the Philippines' Rico Hoey (67 Sunday). The Wake Forest product seized the lead in the second round and kept it Saturday thanks to a round of 64. On Sunday, Brennan stuck his approach at the par-4 second hole to 3 feet and his tee shot at the par-3 third to 6 1/2 feet to set up his first two birdies. He made five of his seven birdies on the front nine as he sped away from the pack and became the seventh player since 1970 to win a PGA Tour event within his first three starts. Talking about his game's improvement, Brennan said, "A lot of mental maybe fortitude or focus has gotten a lot better. Definitely been some technical things that have improved a lot around the green and on the green. I think that showed this week." Brennan gets to bypass the Korn Ferry Tour, where he was set to play in 2026. He received Korn Ferry eligibility by placing No. 1 in the Fortinet Cup standings on the third-tier PGA Tour Americas this season. "It really hasn't set in. It's an amazing feeling, really an amazing feeling. Winning golf tournaments is one of the better feelings in the world. I mean, it takes a lot to play professional golf, and I just have such a great team behind me." Hoey, meanwhile, jumped a projected 30 spots to No. 61 in the FedEx Cup Fall points race by earning 300 points with his second-place finish. Golfers who finish 51st to 60th in the FedEx Cup Fall points are guaranteed entry into the first two signature events of 2026. There are three tournaments remaining on the fall schedule. "Start of the fall I was outside of the top 100 and I think now projected me up pretty high," Hoey said. "Kind of nice to know hopefully I have a secured card for next year and going to Sony next year. That will be fun." Defending champion Matt McCarty — who, like Brennan, won this event in his third career start — posted a 70 and tied for third at 16 under with David Ford (67), Justin Lower (67), Pierceson Coody (69), Canada's Ben Silverman (67) and Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen (68). –Field Level Media

