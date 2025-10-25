MLS Top Scorers

Oct 25 (OPTA) – Top Scorers in the MLS on Saturday 1 L. Messi (Inter Miami CF) 31 2 D. Bouanga (Los Angeles) 24 S. Surridge (Nashville SC) 4 H. Cuypers (Chicago) 19 A. Dreyer (San Diego) 6 Evander (Cincinnati) 18 D. Joveljić (Sporting KC) P. Musa (Dallas) 9 E. Choupo-Moting (NY Red Bulls) 17 A. Martínez (New York City Football Club) H. Mukhtar (Nashville SC) 12 T. Baribo (Philadelphia) 16 M. Ojeda (Orlando City SC) D. Rossi (Columbus) B. White (Vancouver FC) 16 K. Denkey (Cincinnati) 15 P. Zinckernagel (Chicago)

