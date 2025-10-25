LIVE TV
MLS Top Scorers

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 08:11:47 IST

Oct 25 (OPTA) – Top Scorers in the MLS on Saturday 1 L. Messi (Inter Miami CF) 31 2 D. Bouanga (Los Angeles) 24 S. Surridge (Nashville SC) 4 H. Cuypers (Chicago) 19 A. Dreyer (San Diego) 6 Evander (Cincinnati) 18 D. Joveljić (Sporting KC) P. Musa (Dallas) 9 E. Choupo-Moting (NY Red Bulls) 17 A. Martínez (New York City Football Club) H. Mukhtar (Nashville SC) 12 T. Baribo (Philadelphia) 16 M. Ojeda (Orlando City SC) D. Rossi (Columbus) B. White (Vancouver FC) 16 K. Denkey (Cincinnati) 15 P. Zinckernagel (Chicago)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 8:11 AM IST
