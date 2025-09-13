Nepal's parliament dissolved, elections set for March 2026 after Sushila Karki sworn in as interim PM
World > Nepal's parliament dissolved, elections set for March 2026 after Sushila Karki sworn in as interim PM

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 13, 2025 04:28:04 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 13 (ANI): Nepal’s Parliament was formally dissolved late Friday and fresh elections were scheduled for March 5, 2026, hours after former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was sworn in as the country’s new interim Prime Minister.

Announcing the decision, the President’s Office said the dissolution was approved in the first cabinet meeting convened by Karki at 11 pm, marking the start of a six-month transitional government tasked with steering the country to the polls.

“Honourable President Shri Ram Chandra Poudel, as per the recommendation of Honourable Prime Minister Shri Sushila Karki, has dissolved the current House of Representatives with effect from 11:00 PM on Friday, Bhadra 27, 2082 BS. The date for the election of the new House of Representatives has been fixed as Thursday, Falgun 21, 2082 BS (i.e. 5 March 2026)”, the statment from the President’s office read.

Karki, who took oath earlier in the day at Sheetal Niwas, the presidential residence in Kathmandu, became the first woman to hold the post of Prime Minister in Nepal. Her appointment followed the resignation of KP Sharma Oli earlier this week after weeks of youth-led anti-corruption protests that demanded political accountability.

The President’s Office said the new cabinet has been mandated to restore order and prepare the ground for elections to the Federal Parliament on March 5 next year.

Soon after her oath ceremony, the Ministry of External Affairs of India also issued a statement, welcoming the formation of the interim governmnet in Nepal, expressing hope that the move would “help foster peace and stability” in the Himalayan nation. In its response, the MEA said India “will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of our two peoples and countries.”

“We welcome the formation of a new Interim Government in Nepal, led by Right Honourable Mrs Sushila Karki. We are hopeful that this would help in fostering peace and stability. As a close neighbour, a fellow democracy and a long term development partner, India will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of our two peoples and countries,” the MEA statement read.

Karki’s selection marks a rare moment of consensus in Nepali politics. Chosen through a public vote held by Gen Z leaders on the online platform Discord, she emerged as the most popular and acceptable figure, not only among the youth movement but also among traditional political forces seeking stability and credibility in a time of upheaval, as per The Kathmandu Post. Karki aims to restore order, hold elections, and ensure Nepal’s development. She’s acceptable to both youngsters and traditional political forces, praised for judicial independence. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: nepal prime ministernepal-electionsnepal-elections-date

QUICK LINKS