Neuralink Expands To UK: How Will Elon Musk's Brain Implants Help Paralyzed Patients

Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain implant company, is expanding its clinical trials to the UK after its US success. The trials aim to help patients with severe paralysis control devices using their thoughts. Neuralink is partnering with UCLH and Newcastle Hospitals NHS Trust for the groundbreaking study.

Elon Musk's Neuralink launches UK trials to help paralyzed patients control tech with their minds via brain implants. Photo/X.
Elon Musk's Neuralink launches UK trials to help paralyzed patients control tech with their minds via brain implants.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 1, 2025 14:38:00 IST

Neuralink, Elon Musk’s brain implant company after succesfully establsihing itself in US is now moving to UK. The brain-computer interface company on Thursday, announced that it is set to launch clinical trials in the UK to study how its brain implants could help people with severe paralysis to control digital and physical devices using only their thoughts.

The company will conduct the study in partnership with the University College London Hospitals (UCLH) NHS Foundation Trust and the Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Neuralink said in a post on X.

What Will Elon Musk’s Neuralink Do In UK?

The clinical trial in UKs will recruit patients who are suffering from significant paralysis due to spinal cord injuries or neurodegenerative diseases such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

The aim of the trails is to explore how Neuralink’s implant technology can restore communication and digital interaction capabilities for these patients.

How Neuralink Works

Neuralink started the human trials in 2024 after the company addressing safety concerns flagged by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The agency has earlier in 2024 rejected its application. After receiving clearance, five patients with severe paralysis worldwide have been implanted with the device, according to the company. In recent months, the ccompany said it has implanted its technology in two more patients.

Among them is Audrey Crews, a Louisiana resident who became paralyzed at age 16 after a car accident damaged two vertebrae in her neck. Now 20 years later, she has regained some digital agency. In a post shared on X last month, Crews wrote, “I tried writing my name for the first time in 20 years. I’m working on it.”

Thanks to Neuralink’s technology, she is now able to use a computer by thought alone.

What is Neuralink And How Is The Company Doing On Business Front?

Neuralink raised $650 million in its latest funding round in July. The total investment, company has raised in these years is approximately $1.3 billion. The company was founded in 2016 and is currently valued at around $9 billion, according to reports.

Elon Musk co-founded Neuralink along with a team of experts in neuroscience, engineering, and robotics. The team founded the company with a mission to merge human cognition with artificial intelligence, treat neurological conditions, and eventually enhance human potential.

Speaking about the progress, Musk said in June, “the reason we’re not moving faster than we are is because we’re taking great care with each individual to make sure we never miss – and, so far, we haven’t.”

