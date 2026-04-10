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Home > World News > New UAE Schools Distance Learning Rules 2026 Released: What Parents and Students Need to Know

New UAE Schools Distance Learning Rules 2026 Released: What Parents and Students Need to Know

UAE School Distance Learning Guidelines 2026: As a whole, the new distance learning framework establishes clear and firm expectations for schools, teachers and parents that help ensure that learning continues uncompromised. It takes a balanced approach to academic quality as well as student and teacher wellbeing, and it establishes a culture of accountability at every level. For parents, it provides clarity and confidence about what their child should be receiving while learning online. As a must-have option in some circumstances, the goal of these standards is to help make the experience orderly, effective and beneficial for all.

New UAE Schools Distance Learning Rules 2026 Released: What Parents and Students Need to Know

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 10, 2026 12:35:52 IST

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New UAE Schools Distance Learning Rules 2026 Released: What Parents and Students Need to Know

New distance learning guidelines have been released in UAE to help schools ensure students are able to maintain quality education from home. The new rules are intended to tackle health and environmental risks, or other emergencies that make it impossible to attend classroom learning. The main point is online education is not a lesser form of learning. Students are still expected to meet the same academic standards and receive support for their learning and their wellbeing and to complete the full curriculum. The framework also offers clear guidance to schools, teachers and parents on how to strike a balance between learning outcomes and student wellbeing.

What do new rules mean for child’s learning in UAE?

The guidelines are clear that learning standards are the same even online. Schools will need to provide a complete structured school day and not a fraction of that. Students are to study the complete curriculum, complete assignments, and be tested just like in school.

What’s the difference between live and independent learning?

There are two types of learning in distance learning. Live learning is when teachers and students are online in real time and teachers are interacting with the students during the online classes. Independent learning is when the teacher assigns recorded videos, assignments, etc. that the student then completes on their own. Independent learning is only counted if teachers assign and track it and then go through it with the students.

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How do we check attendance in online classes in Dubai and UAE?

We take attendance at every session. Schools need to keep track of who is attending, follow up with any student who misses a session, and report attendance daily. Schools need to contact parents only after trying to contact the student. Schools can flag any student missing a lot of sessions.

How do we support student wellbeing?

At least one wellbeing check per week for each student, and more if risk is identified. Schools should have a staff member in charge of the student’s wellbeing, including emotional wellbeing, how engaged the student is, and signs of distress or anxiety not academics.

Is there a maximum number of hours of screen time?

Yes, we do not want students on continuous screen time for too long. There should be a 20 minute break in the middle of the morning with no tasks. Physical activity is also encouraged and at least 45 minutes of physical education per week, and 30 mins daily at home.

How will we keep parents in the loop?

The UAE schools must provide daily schedules in advance, and one structured weekly update. We can only use one official channel for communication, and only during specific times of the day, usually late afternoon to evening. It is school’s responsibility to teach, and parents’ responsibility to create a conducive learning environment at home.

How do they ensure the quality of teaching online?

The school leadership regularly monitors a sample of recorded live lessons to ensure that standards are being met. Teachers are also required to submit their lesson plans ahead of each class and any omissions are considered a compliance issue. If standards are not being met the teacher is given a chance to make improvements and they receive feedback.

If the school does not meet these standards, what can parents do?

Parents should first raise concerns with teachers or school leadership. If necessary they should channel their concerns through the formal channels within the school. Schools have to keep records of any missed classes or lack of feedback which will be beneficial if these concerns need to be escalated.

New UAE Schools Distance Learning Rules 2026 Released: What Parents and Students Need to Know

How are teachers supported?

Teachers need to have appropriate breaks and must not have continuous classes. Wellbeing check-ins and workload reviews take place to identify levels of stress. Teachers also have support in place and this includes external support if required.

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Tags: adek rules 2026asynchronous learningdigital learning policydistance learning guidelineseducation continuity planlearning from home ruleslive online classesonline attendance trackingonline education standardsonline teaching quality standardsparent school communicationremote learning uaeschool accountabilityscreen time limits for studentsstudent welfare checksstudent wellbeing frameworksynchronous learningteacher workload balanceuae school regulationsvirtual classroom rules

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New UAE Schools Distance Learning Rules 2026 Released: What Parents and Students Need to Know

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New UAE Schools Distance Learning Rules 2026 Released: What Parents and Students Need to Know
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New UAE Schools Distance Learning Rules 2026 Released: What Parents and Students Need to Know
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