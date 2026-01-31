LIVE TV
Home > World > Nuclear Power Play: Russia Invites India To Join MBIR, World’s Most Powerful Research Reactor ‘Built To Lead For Decades’

Russia says its MBIR nuclear research reactor will be ready by 2028 and will be the most powerful research reactor in the world. Russian nuclear major Rosatom has invited India to cooperate in the project, calling India a long-term strategic partner. The reactor will support advanced nuclear research and future reactor technologies.

MBIR Reactor to Be Ready by 2028 (Image: AI generated)
MBIR Reactor to Be Ready by 2028 (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 31, 2026 22:58:29 IST

The Russian state nuclear company Rosatom has announced big plans for its MBIR nuclear research reactor, which it says will be ready by 2028. This reactor is a special kind of facility meant for advanced research. Rosatom says MBIR will be the most powerful research reactor in the world once it starts operations.

As per reports, MBIR stands for a multipurpose fast research reactor. It is being built in Russia with the goal of helping scientists and engineers test nuclear technologies and materials that could be used in future power plants. According to public information, the reactor uses a fast-neutron design and can test different coolants and technologies, and it may operate for decades.

Rosatom Calls India a Strategic Partner

At the India Energy Week event in Goa, Rosatom showcased its nuclear technologies to Indian audiences and leaders. A big part of what they talked about was MBIR. Rosatom officials specifically highlighted the research possibilities and said India could join the project as part of a wider international group.

According to reports, Rosatom International Network CEO Egor Kvyatkovsky spoke at the event. He said, “India is a strategic partner, cooperation with which has been building for many years and is aimed at developing nuclear and related industries.” He added that “joint nuclear projects form a solid technological and human foundation, designed for decades to come.”

Strong India-Russia Nuclear Ties

Kvyatkovsky pointed to the long history of cooperation on big nuclear power projects like the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu, where Rosatom has helped India build six large reactors. He said this history shows that Russia doesn’t just work on single parts of projects, but stays involved through the whole life of them.

Reports say that, he also explained that Rosatom sees a lot of potential cooperation with India, not just in big power reactors. He said there are chances to work together on small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear medicine, isotope supply, digital solutions, and new research.

Future Cooperation Beyond MBIR

At the same time, Rosatom is also discussing other kinds of small Russian reactor technologies that could help with electricity in places that don’t have strong power networks.

Rosatom says MBIR will be ready by 2028, and it is inviting India to be part of the international research consortium. This invitation could open up new science and technology collaboration between the two countries in nuclear energy and research.

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 10:58 PM IST
