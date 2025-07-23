Controversial Archives? Old Footages Show Epstein Attended Donald Trump’s Wedding

Recently uncovered photos and video footage show new details about former President Donald Trump’s previous connection with Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy financier who was accused of sexually abusing underage girls.

Pictures clicked in 1993 display that Epstein was one of the attendees at Trump’s wedding with Marla Maples at the Plaza Hotel in New York.

One of the images show a smiling Epstein alongside other famous personalities include Howard Stern and Robin Leach.

Another picture shows Trump and his children with Epstein during the event.

Epstein Attended Donald Trump’s Wedding

Dafydd Jones, who clicked the pictures, now says he should have clicked more pictures of Trump and Epstein together.

Jones says that all the negatives are now lost but contact sheets still remain which shows Epstein at the event.

Another old video from 1999 shows Trump and Epstein in conversation where they can be seen laughing.

Reportedly, the video is from the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in New York.

This focus on Trump’s connection with Epstein follows the decision of the Justice Department to halt the release of specific portions of Epstein Files.

Earlier, Trump had said that if he would release all the pages of Epstein Files if he became the president.

Epstein’s criminal record began in 2005 when he was first accused of sexually abusing minors. Later, he was arrested again in 2019 for sex trafficking and died in jail, with officials ruling it a suicide.

Donald Trump And Epstein Were Reportedly Close For Around Two Decades

Reportedly, the relationship of Trump and Einstein started in the 1980’s. They were seen multiple times during parties in Palm Beach and New York.

Reports added that their association ended in the mid-2000’s following an issue over a real estate deal.

Law enforcement has always maintained that Trump wasn’t involved in any wrongdoing in connection to Epstein.

However, the images and footage show that the two were extremely friendly before their falling out.

Epstein’s appearance at the 1999 fashion show also displays his long-standing connection to Leslie Wexner, the billionaire behind the company that owns Victoria’s Secret.

The two ended their relations, and Wexner said that he was unaware of Epstein’s alleged criminal activities during their time working together.

