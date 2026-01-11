LIVE TV
Home > World > Pahalgam Attack Mastermind Saifullah Kasuri Claims Close Links With Pakistan Army In New Speech, Shocking Admission Exposes Pakistan Army–LeT Nexus, Watch

Pahalgam Attack Mastermind Saifullah Kasuri Claims Close Links With Pakistan Army In New Speech, Shocking Admission Exposes Pakistan Army–LeT Nexus, Watch

Lashkar-e-Taiba deputy chief Saifullah Kasuri has openly admitted close ties with the Pakistan Army, claiming he is invited to lead funeral prayers for soldiers.

Saifullah Kasuri, the deputy chief of Hafiz Saeed-led outfit (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 11, 2026 14:31:01 IST

Pahalgam Attack Mastermind Saifullah Kasuri Claims Close Links With Pakistan Army In New Speech, Shocking Admission Exposes Pakistan Army–LeT Nexus, Watch

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba leader has openly admitted his group’s close ties to the Pakistan Army. Saifullah Kasuri, the deputy chief of the Hafiz Saeed-led outfit and the man behind the Pahalgam terror attack, said he gets regular invites from the Pakistan Army not just to attend its events, but also to lead funeral prayers for its soldiers.

Lashkar Deputy Chief Says Pakistan Army Hosts Him at Military Events

Kasuri made these comments while speaking to school kids at an event in Pakistan. He didn’t stop there; he bragged that India is afraid of him, and he even threw out threats aimed at New Delhi.

In a video that’s gone public, Kasuri told the crowd, “The Pakistan Army invites me by sending an invitation… The Pakistan Army invites me to lead funeral prayers for its soldiers.”

His statements fly in the face of repeated promises by Pakistan’s government to the world that it’s cracking down on terrorist groups within its own borders. Kasuri’s admission pulls back the curtain on just how much the military and banned outfits work together, and how involved they really are.

Saifullah Kasuri’s Shocking Admission Exposes Pakistan Army–LeT Nexus

He asked the audience, “Do you know India is scared of me?” In the same breath, he acknowledged that India’s Operation Sindoor hit terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, but insisted India “made a mistake” by targeting only those camps. He doubled down on LeT’s focus on Kashmir, saying the group will “never back down from the Kashmir mission.”

In another undated video, Kasuri said, “India made a big mistake in Operation Sindoor by targeting only terrorist hideouts.”

He’s also boasted about his growing notoriety, saying, “I was blamed as being the mastermind of the Pahalgam terror attack, now my name is famous in the entire world,” during a rally in Kasur, Punjab.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in both Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians. After four days of heavy cross-border drone and missile strikes, both India and Pakistan agreed on May 10 to end the fighting.

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 2:31 PM IST
Tags: latest world newspahalgam attackSaifullah Kasuri

QUICK LINKS