Pak: UKPNP condemns heavy police deployment in PoJK ahead of planned protest
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war India Pakistan match DIMPLE YADAV amit shah asia cup 2025 anti-immigration-rally Balagere- Panathur Main Road Gaza war
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pak: UKPNP condemns heavy police deployment in PoJK ahead of planned protest

Pak: UKPNP condemns heavy police deployment in PoJK ahead of planned protest

Pak: UKPNP condemns heavy police deployment in PoJK ahead of planned protest

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 14, 2025 14:25:07 IST

Brussels [Belgium], September 14 (ANI) The United Kashmir People’s National Party (UKPNP) has strongly condemned the deployment of a large number of police personnel by the Pakistani government and the Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) administration to suppress a peaceful protest scheduled later this month.

In a press release shared on X, Sajid Hussain, Secretary of Information and Member of UKPNP’s Central Committee, said that the planned demonstration on September 29 aims to mark “Jammu and Kashmir Invasion Day,” recalling October 22, 1947, when tribal militias backed by Pakistan launched an incursion into the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. The party argues that this invasion violated the Treaty of Amritsar of 1846 and the Standstill Agreement of 1947, bringing with it violence, forced marriages, looting, and large-scale displacement.

The UKPNP criticised Pakistan’s move to deploy security forces in PoJK, saying it mirrors the same coercive tactics used during the 1947 invasion. Hussain noted that the deployment highlights the government’s fear of public demonstrations that call for justice, human rights, democracy, and equality. Instead of addressing the grievances of the people, the party said, the authorities have chosen force and intimidation.

“Protesters are not criminals; they are exercising their democratic right to peaceful assembly,” the statement read. “Sending thousands of police officers to silence them is unjustifiable,” he stated.

The UKPNP urged both the PoJK government and Pakistan’s central authorities to immediately withdraw the deployment and respect the right to protest. It also called on the United Nations, European Union, and international human rights organisations to take notice of what it termed a blatant misuse of state power. The protest on September 29 is expected to focus on longstanding grievances in PoJK, including exploitation of resources, lack of democratic rights, and restrictions on political expression. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: pakistanpeacefulpojkPoliceprotest

RELATED News

‘H1-B Only’: Tesla Accused of Discrimination Against American Job Seekers
China Rejects U.S. War Claims: Wang Yi Says ‘We Don’t Create Wars’
Dharamshala: Tibetan Parliament-in-exile to standardise Tibetan national flag in upcoming session
Sushila Karki Officially Takes Charge As The Interim PM Of Nepal, What’s The New Challenge?
Sushila Karki assumes charge as Nepal's Interim Prime Minister

LATEST NEWS

Harleen Deol: Know About The Rising Star Of Indian Women’s Cricket
India's Logistics & Industrial leasing hits 30.7 MSF in H1 2025
Unmukt Chand backs India ahead of Asia Cup clash against Pakistan
IndiGo Flight Carrying Dimple Yadav Aborts Take-Off, Makes Emergency Landing In Lucknow
5 Common Things Around Your Home That Attracts Snakes and How To Prevent Them
Journalist Siddique Kappan, 10 others booked for obstructing pedestrian movement during event in Kochi
Cricket vs National Sentiment: UBT Sena Stages Protest in Mumbai Ahead of India-Pakistan Match
‘Bangladesh Is Better Than India’: Mahua Moitra Refuses Bangladeshi Infiltration, Says ‘No One Wants To Live In India’
Pak: UKPNP condemns heavy police deployment in PoJK ahead of planned protest
Manisha Koirala Calls Out Corruption In Nepal, Wants Three Senior Leaders To “Gracefully Retire From….”
Pak: UKPNP condemns heavy police deployment in PoJK ahead of planned protest

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pak: UKPNP condemns heavy police deployment in PoJK ahead of planned protest

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pak: UKPNP condemns heavy police deployment in PoJK ahead of planned protest
Pak: UKPNP condemns heavy police deployment in PoJK ahead of planned protest
Pak: UKPNP condemns heavy police deployment in PoJK ahead of planned protest
Pak: UKPNP condemns heavy police deployment in PoJK ahead of planned protest

QUICK LINKS