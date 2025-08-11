LIVE TV
Home > World > Why Has Pakistan Cut Gas, Water, And Newspaper Supply To Indian Diplomats? Operation Sindoor…

Why Has Pakistan Cut Gas, Water, And Newspaper Supply To Indian Diplomats? Operation Sindoor…

Pakistan has escalated harassment against Indian diplomats in Islamabad after Operation Sindoor, disrupting supplies, intensifying surveillance, and allegedly violating diplomatic norms. Reports say basic amenities have been cut off, with vendors instructed not to cooperate. Officials call the measures deliberate intimidation, echoing past incidents after the 2019 Pulwama attack.

Pakistan cuts supplies, intensifies surveillance of Indian diplomats post-Operation Sindoor, echoing 2019 harassment pattern. Photo/X.
Pakistan cuts supplies, intensifies surveillance of Indian diplomats post-Operation Sindoor, echoing 2019 harassment pattern. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 11, 2025 21:29:00 IST

Pakistan has intensified its harassment of Indian diplomats in Islamabad following India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror camps and resulted in the killing of over 100 terrorists, according to reports. 

Pakistan Disrupts Basic Supplies To Indian High Commission

According to sources, newspaper deliveries to the Indian High Commission and residences of Indian diplomats have been stopped. In a reciprocal move, India has halted newspaper supplies to Pakistani diplomats stationed in New Delhi.

Diplomatic staff in Islamabad are also facing shortages of essential amenities, including gas and water. Local vendors, sources said, have been instructed by Pakistani authorities not to cooperate with Indian officials. Sellers who previously supplied cooking and heating fuel to the Indian mission have now been directed to stop deliveries.

Also Read: How Many Nuclear Weapons Does Pakistan Have – And Who Really Controls Them?

Pakistan Intensifies Surveillance

The escalation includes intensified surveillance of Indian diplomatic staff by Pakistani authorities. Reports indicate unauthorised entries into Indian diplomatic residences and offices – actions described by officials as clear violations of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which ensures the safety, dignity, and inviolability of diplomatic personnel and their premises.

“These measures are seen as deliberate attempts to intimidate diplomatic staff,” reports quoted sources.

Pattern of Harassment Seen Before

Reports point out that similar measures were employed in 2019 after India’s surgical strikes in response to the Pulwama terror attack. At that time, Pakistani authorities engaged in a sustained campaign of pressure tactics against Indian diplomatic personnel, including heightened surveillance and restrictions on basic supplies.

The current actions, reports noted, reflect a comparable pattern of harassment aimed at undermining the functioning and morale of Indian diplomats posted in Islamabad.

Also Read: ‘Take Half The World Down’ : Pakistan’s Top Army Commander Asim Munir Threatens India

Tags: Indian High Commission Pakistanoperation sindoorpakistan news

