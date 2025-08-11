Why Has Pakistan Cut Gas, Water, And Newspaper Supply To Indian Diplomats? Operation Sindoor…

Pakistan has intensified its harassment of Indian diplomats in Islamabad following India’s Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror camps and resulted in the killing of over 100 terrorists, according to reports.

Pakistan Disrupts Basic Supplies To Indian High Commission

According to sources, newspaper deliveries to the Indian High Commission and residences of Indian diplomats have been stopped. In a reciprocal move, India has halted newspaper supplies to Pakistani diplomats stationed in New Delhi.

#BREAKING: Pakistan Government has stopped newspapers supply to Indian High Commission, Islamabad for Indian Diplomat since June after facing crushing embarrassment in #OperationSindoor. India in tit for tat retaliation had stopped supply of newspapers at Pak Mission in Delhi. — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 11, 2025

Diplomatic staff in Islamabad are also facing shortages of essential amenities, including gas and water. Local vendors, sources said, have been instructed by Pakistani authorities not to cooperate with Indian officials. Sellers who previously supplied cooking and heating fuel to the Indian mission have now been directed to stop deliveries.

Pakistan Intensifies Surveillance

The escalation includes intensified surveillance of Indian diplomatic staff by Pakistani authorities. Reports indicate unauthorised entries into Indian diplomatic residences and offices – actions described by officials as clear violations of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which ensures the safety, dignity, and inviolability of diplomatic personnel and their premises.

“These measures are seen as deliberate attempts to intimidate diplomatic staff,” reports quoted sources.

Pattern of Harassment Seen Before

Reports point out that similar measures were employed in 2019 after India’s surgical strikes in response to the Pulwama terror attack. At that time, Pakistani authorities engaged in a sustained campaign of pressure tactics against Indian diplomatic personnel, including heightened surveillance and restrictions on basic supplies.

The current actions, reports noted, reflect a comparable pattern of harassment aimed at undermining the functioning and morale of Indian diplomats posted in Islamabad.

