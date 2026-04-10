Pakistan Petrol, Diesel Price Today: Petrol Rates Drop, Diesel Soars To Record High – Check April 10 Rates

Fuel prices in Pakistan continue to be a major concern for everyday citizens, businesses, and transport sectors. With global oil trends constantly shifting and local economic pressures adding to the mix, petrol and diesel rates often see frequent updates. Here’s a clear and simple look at the latest petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan as of 10 April 2026, along with the reasons behind the ongoing changes.

Pakistan Petrol Price Today (Per Litre) – 10 April 2026

As of early April 2026, the petrol price in Pakistan is fixed at PKR 378 per litre . This follows an immediate reduction of PKR 80 per litre by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to offer relief after a brief, record-high surge to over PKR 458 per litre caused by regional tensions. Petrol price in Pakistan Today: Petrol price in Pakistan today has been adjusted according to international oil market and exchange rates. Petrol is the most common fuel used in private cars, therefore even a slight change in price is very significant for the people.

The current petrol price is based on the latest adjustment by the government taking into account the import costs and economic conditions, and the consumers should be informed about these changes as the petrol price is so dependent on the international oil price.

Pakistan Diesel Price Today (Updated Rates) – 10 April 2026

As of April 3, 2026, the latest diesel price in Pakistan has surged to a record PKR 520.35 per litre . This follows a sharp increase of over 50% driven by global oil price shocks and rising tensions in the Middle East, directly affecting transport and consumer goods costs. Diesel prices are more than fuel – they are critical to heavy transport, agriculture and industry. Any rise in diesel costs translates directly to rising prices of goods and services throughout the country.

The current diesel price has also been revised today based on international crude oil rates and domestic tax regimes. As diesel is used for logistics and public transport, diesel price is a major contributor to inflation and economic activity.

Why Petrol Prices Are Increasing in Pakistan

There are several reasons why petrol prices in Pakistan continue to rise:

1. Global Oil Prices

Pakistan depends heavily on imported crude oil. When international prices go up, local fuel rates increase as well.

2. Currency Exchange Rate

A weaker Pakistani Rupee against the US Dollar makes oil imports more expensive, leading to higher petrol and diesel prices.

3. Government Taxes and Levies

Petroleum levy, sales tax, and other charges significantly impact the final price consumers pay at the pump.

4. Supply Chain Costs

Transportation, refining, and distribution costs also contribute to price hikes.

5. Economic Policies

Government decisions related to subsidies or agreements with international financial institutions can influence fuel pricing.

Also Read: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Calls Israel ‘Evil’, ‘Curse For Humanity’, Netanyahu Fires Back With Big Warning