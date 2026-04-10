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Home > World News > Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Calls Israel ‘Evil’, ‘Curse For Humanity’, Netanyahu Fires Back With Big Warning

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Calls Israel ‘Evil’, ‘Curse For Humanity’, Netanyahu Fires Back With Big Warning

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif accused Israel of committing “genocide” in Lebanon and expanding violence across the Middle East. The remarks prompted a sharp rebuttal from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif calls Israel “evil”, sparks sharp response from Netanyahu. Photos: X.
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif calls Israel “evil”, sparks sharp response from Netanyahu. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 10, 2026 07:54:48 IST

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Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Calls Israel ‘Evil’, ‘Curse For Humanity’, Netanyahu Fires Back With Big Warning

Pakistan’s Defence Minister on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Israel, triggering strong reactions from Israeli leadership. Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif criticised Israel in strong terms, accusing it of committing “genocide” in Lebanon while peace discussions were taking place in Islamabad.

In a post on X, Asif described Israel as “evil” and “a curse for humanity,” alleging that violence by Israeli forces had expanded beyond Gaza to other parts of the region.

“Israel is evil and a curse for humanity, while peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon. Innocent citizens are being killed by Israel, first Gaza, then Iran and now Lebanon, bloodletting continues unabated. I hope and pray people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European jews burn in hell,” Asif wrote on X.

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Netanyahu’s Office Issues Strong Response

The comments drew an immediate reaction from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose office condemned the Pakistani minister’s remarks.

In a statement posted on X, Netanyahu’s office described the statement as unacceptable and criticised Pakistan’s position amid the peace process.

“Pakistan Defence Minister’s call for Israel’s annihilation is outrageous. This is not a statement that can be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace,” the statement said.

Netanyahu also reiterated that such rhetoric could not be accepted from a government that positions itself as a mediator in peace negotiations.

Israeli Foreign Minister Joins Criticism

The diplomatic spat unfolded a day after US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday. According to the announcement, American and Iranian leaders were preparing to hold peace talks in Pakistan as part of broader efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also publicly criticised Pakistan’s leadership over the remarks.

Sa’ar’s response marked a rare instance of direct diplomatic confrontation between Israel and Pakistan, two countries that do not maintain formal diplomatic relations.

Also Read: WATCH | Israel’s Attack on Civilian Area In Lebanon Caught on Camera, Viral Video Shows People Running For Safety

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Tags: gazahome-hero-pos-1israelIsrael newsKhawaja AsifLebanonnetanyahupakistan news

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Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Calls Israel ‘Evil’, ‘Curse For Humanity’, Netanyahu Fires Back With Big Warning

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Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Calls Israel ‘Evil’, ‘Curse For Humanity’, Netanyahu Fires Back With Big Warning
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Calls Israel ‘Evil’, ‘Curse For Humanity’, Netanyahu Fires Back With Big Warning
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Calls Israel ‘Evil’, ‘Curse For Humanity’, Netanyahu Fires Back With Big Warning
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Calls Israel ‘Evil’, ‘Curse For Humanity’, Netanyahu Fires Back With Big Warning

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