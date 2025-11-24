Peshawar Blast: Gunmen, Suicide Bombers Attack Pakistan’s Frontier Constabulary Headquarters, 3 Killed, Area Sealed Off

Peshawar Blast: Gunmen launched an attack on the Frontier Constabulary (FC) headquarters in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar on Monday, police confirmed to Reuters. The compound, located in a densely populated area near a military cantonment, was also struck by two suicide bombers, according to sources who spoke with Reuters. Three people were reported killed in the assault.

Peshawar Paramilitary Headquarters Attack Details

A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the assault began at the main gate.

“The first suicide bomber first carried out an attack on the main entrance of the constabulary and the other one entered the compound,” the official said.

Security forces quickly arrived on the scene.

Peshawar FC Chowk Main sadar blast pic.twitter.com/VRxzfZqEbP — Abbas Kham (@Abbaskh68764192) November 24, 2025

“Law enforcement personnel, including the army and police, have cordoned off the area and are carefully handling the situation as we suspect there are some terrorists inside the headquarters,” the official added.

Local residents described widespread disruption as the attack unfolded.

A resident living in the vicinity posted on X, “The road has been closed for traffic and cordoned off by the army, police and security personnel.”

Multiple Explosions Reported in Frontier Constabulary (FC) Headquarters

Social media posts from the area suggested that the attack began after two loud blasts were heard near the FC compound. Police officials also confirmed several explosions in the vicinity.

Pakistani outlet Dawn quoted police officer Mian Saeed Ahmad as saying, “The FC headquarters is under attack: we are responding and the area is being cordoned off.”

He added that “several explosions have taken place in the area.”

Previous Attacks on Pakistan Security Forces

The violence comes on the heels of a series of high-intensity attacks against Pakistan’s security agencies. Earlier this year, at least ten people were killed and several were injured when a powerful car bomb detonated outside the paramilitary headquarters in Quetta.

On November 11, a suicide bomber targeted a police vehicle outside the district court in Islamabad, killing 12 people and wounding 27.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), or one of its factions, later claimed responsibility for the Islamabad attack, demanding the implementation of Islamic law.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Zelensky Bows To Pressure, Donald Trump’s Rebuke Sparks Frenzied Response, Thanks US President After His ‘Zero Gratitude’ Remark