LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood scandal Abhishek Sharma 26 January 2026 european union Colonel Sofiya Qureshi India trade deal Inderjit Singh Bindra Bollywood scandal Abhishek Sharma 26 January 2026 european union Colonel Sofiya Qureshi India trade deal Inderjit Singh Bindra Bollywood scandal Abhishek Sharma 26 January 2026 european union Colonel Sofiya Qureshi India trade deal Inderjit Singh Bindra Bollywood scandal Abhishek Sharma 26 January 2026 european union Colonel Sofiya Qureshi India trade deal Inderjit Singh Bindra
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood scandal Abhishek Sharma 26 January 2026 european union Colonel Sofiya Qureshi India trade deal Inderjit Singh Bindra Bollywood scandal Abhishek Sharma 26 January 2026 european union Colonel Sofiya Qureshi India trade deal Inderjit Singh Bindra Bollywood scandal Abhishek Sharma 26 January 2026 european union Colonel Sofiya Qureshi India trade deal Inderjit Singh Bindra Bollywood scandal Abhishek Sharma 26 January 2026 european union Colonel Sofiya Qureshi India trade deal Inderjit Singh Bindra
LIVE TV
Home > World > Philippines Ferry Tragedy: Over 15 Dead As MV Trisha Kerstin 3 Sinks With 350 Onboard – Dramatic Visuals Emerge

Philippines Ferry Tragedy: Over 15 Dead As MV Trisha Kerstin 3 Sinks With 350 Onboard – Dramatic Visuals Emerge

At least 15 dead and 28 missing after a ferry accident in Southern Philippines. MV Trisha Kerstin 3 capsized en route to Jolo, Sulu. Rescue teams have saved 316 passengers as operations continue.

Philippines Ferry Tragedy: Over 15 Dead As MV Trisha Kerstin 3 Sinks With 350 Onboard – Dramatic Visuals Emerge

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 26, 2026 10:26:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Philippines Ferry Tragedy: Over 15 Dead As MV Trisha Kerstin 3 Sinks With 350 Onboard – Dramatic Visuals Emerge

Philippines: The death toll from a ferry boat accident in the Southern part of the country has reached at least 15, with 316 people rescued, the Philippine Coast Guard said on Monday as the search continued for the dozens still missing.

You Might Be Interested In

The accident occurred at 1:50 a.m. [1750 GMT] on Monday while the passenger vessel, MV Trisha Kerstin 3, was en route to Jolo in Sulu province after departing from Zamboanga. The PCG said the vessel, operating within its authorised passenger capacity of 352, had 332 passengers on board and 27 crew.

What Led To Philippines Ferry Boat Accident?

Search and rescue teams scouring the area in relatively calm waters have helped speed up operations, Coast Guard Commander Romel Dua of Southern Mindanao District said by phone. He said 28 remain missing.

You Might Be Interested In

Dua said an investigation was underway to determine the cause of the accident. Military aircraft and vessels have been deployed to assist rescue efforts, Dua added.

Also Read: Monster Winter Storm Cuts Power to Over 1 Million Across US, Cancels 10,000 Flights; Braces for Prolonged Cold and Infrastructure Threats

Philippines Ferry Boat Accident Videos Emerge

Mujiv Hataman, governor of the island province of Basilan, shared clips from the scene at Mindanao’s Isabela port on Facebook, showing survivors being ushered off boats, with some wrapped in thermal blankets and others being carried on stretchers.

Hataman told DZBB radio that most survivors were doing well, but several elderly passengers needed emergency medical care. He added that authorities were still cross‑checking the passenger manifest as rescue efforts proceeded.

Scores of people die each year from ferry accidents in the Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands with a patchy record on maritime safety.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Amid US‑Iran tensions, Tehran issues sharp warning to Washington, says ‘If you sow the wind, you will reap the whirlwind’

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 10:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: accidenthome-hero-pos-10philippinesPhilippines Ferry AccidentPhilippines newsWorld news

RELATED News

WATCH: Zohran Mamdani Shovels Snow Himself Amid Historic Winter Storm – Video Shows NYC Mayor Helping Stranded Vehicle

India To Slash EU Car Tariffs From 110% To 40%, ‘Mother Of All Deals’ To Be Announced Soon – Report

Monster Winter Storm Cuts Power To Over 1 Million Across US, Cancels 10,000 Flights; Braces For Prolonged Cold And Infrastructure Threats

JD Vance, Peter Navarro Blocked India Trade Deal? What Ted Cruz’s Leaked Audio Reveals About Donald Trump’s Tariff Policy And Internal Feuds

Amid US‑Iran Tensions, Tehran Issues Sharp Warning To Washington, Says ‘If You Sow The Wind, You Will Reap The Whirlwind’

LATEST NEWS

After 19 Minute 34 Second Leaked Video To 7:11 Seconds Umair Viral MMS Pakistan, Why Is Everyone Searching For 50-Minute Clip?

What to Expect at Republic Day Parade Today, 26 January 2026 at Kartavya Path: India’s 77th Celebration of Freedom

Philippines Ferry Tragedy: Over 15 Dead As MV Trisha Kerstin 3 Sinks With 350 Onboard – Dramatic Visuals Emerge

Dhurandhar Actor Nadeem Khan Arrested Over Shocking Sexual Assault Allegation Against Domestic Worker

IND vs NZ: Yuvraj Singh Teases Abhishek Sharma After Guwahati Heroics Versus New Zealand

Happy Republic Day 2026: Why The Tricolor Is Hoisted at 10:30 AM On 26 January? Here’s The Protocol And the Full Parade Timeline

Google Gemini Guide: How To Create Unique Republic Day Images, Selfies, And Patriotic Photos – Use These Top 5 Prompts

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol’s Actioner Crosses Rs 150 Cr Globally, Set To Hit Rs 200 Cr On Republic Day

WATCH Viral Video: New Zealand Cricketers Examine Abhishek Sharma’s Bat In IND vs NZ 3rd T20I, Fans Call It ‘Ricky Ponting’s Spring 2003 Bat Episode’

10,000 Kg Explosives Seized In Rajasthan Just Before Republic Day, Accused Suleman Khan Who Has A Criminal History Arrested

Philippines Ferry Tragedy: Over 15 Dead As MV Trisha Kerstin 3 Sinks With 350 Onboard – Dramatic Visuals Emerge

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Philippines Ferry Tragedy: Over 15 Dead As MV Trisha Kerstin 3 Sinks With 350 Onboard – Dramatic Visuals Emerge

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Philippines Ferry Tragedy: Over 15 Dead As MV Trisha Kerstin 3 Sinks With 350 Onboard – Dramatic Visuals Emerge
Philippines Ferry Tragedy: Over 15 Dead As MV Trisha Kerstin 3 Sinks With 350 Onboard – Dramatic Visuals Emerge
Philippines Ferry Tragedy: Over 15 Dead As MV Trisha Kerstin 3 Sinks With 350 Onboard – Dramatic Visuals Emerge
Philippines Ferry Tragedy: Over 15 Dead As MV Trisha Kerstin 3 Sinks With 350 Onboard – Dramatic Visuals Emerge

QUICK LINKS