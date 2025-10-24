‘I’ll Die Here’: Prayagraj Man ‘Trapped’ In Saudi Arabia Begs For Rescue, Indian Embassy Reacts After Heart-Wrenching Viral Video Plea

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia has responded to a viral video showing a man claiming to be from Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, alleging that he is being held against his will in the Gulf nation. The embassy issued a statement on X saying that they are trying to locate the person.

“Embassy has been trying to locate the person. No further action can be taken as the video does not contain any details about the location/province in Saudi Arabia, or contact number or employer details,” the statement posted on X said.

Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia Asks For More Information

The mission also appealed to Delhi-based lawyer Kalpana Shrivastav, who initially shared the video online, to provide more information. “@Lawyer_Kalpana please seek details from the source of the video you have posted,” the embassy urged.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have also been contacted. The embassy stated, “As the person says that he is from Prayagraj district, @DM_PRAYAGRAJ @Sp_prayag @prayagraj_pol may also reach out to his family and advise them to write to us at cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in.”

What is in The Viral Video?

The video, which has circulated widely on social media, shows a man speaking in Bhojpuri with a camel in the background. He claims he is being held in Saudi Arabia against his will. Within 24 hours, the clip garnered over 140,000 views.

In the video, the man says, “My village is in Allahabad… I came to Saudi Arabia. Kapil has my passport. I told him I need to go home, but he is threatening to kill me.”

Visibly distressed, he appeals for help, “Brother, share this video, share it so much that, with your support from India, I can get help and come back to India. If you are Muslim, Hindu or anyone – brother, wherever you are – please help. Please help me, I will die; I need to go to my mother. Share this video as much as possible. Look, there is nobody here nearby, nobody is here — look brother, I will die. Share this video so much that it should reach up to the Prime Minister.”

Lawyer Calls for Public and Government Support

Advocate Kalpana Shrivastav, who identified herself as a criminal lawyer in Delhi tagging External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, wrote, “Honorable Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar ji, please take immediate cognizance, a resident of Prayagraj Handia Pratappur is stuck in Saudi Arabia.”

Shrivastav also urged the public to circulate the video widely, noting that increased visibility could help authorities trace and assist the man.

