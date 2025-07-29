Pregnant Woman Among 25 Ukrainians Killed in Deadly Russian Strikes

25 people were killed after Russia repeatedly struck overnight at various sites in Ukraine, local media reports quoted officials as saying. The heaviest attack was carried out on a prison in Zaporizhzhia, where 16 inmates were dead and more than 50 others were wounded, reports added.

Ukrainian officials added Russian forces fired four bombs on the prison during the middle of the night, which destroyed the dining hall, administrative offices, and the area linked to quarantine.

The injured were admitted to the hospital amid reports that 16 prisoners died while being taken to the hospital.

Ukraine Condemns Russia’s Assault on a Jail

Zaporizhzhia is located in the southeast area of Ukraine, and Russia claims it captured the area earlier but does not hold control of the place in reality.

The human rights commission of Ukraine criticized the Russian attack on the prison and called it a violation of global humanitarian rules. He said that prisoners also have the right to life and protection, as they are humans.

In a separate incident in the Kharkiv region, five people were killed in a Russian rocket strike while queuing for humanitarian aid in the village of Novoplatonivka. Ukrainian officials released photos showing bodies lying near a destroyed shop.

Another attack hit a hospital in the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing three people, including a 23-year-old pregnant woman named Diana. One more casualty was reported elsewhere in the same region.

Ukraine’s President Seeks More Sanctions on Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky called for tougher international sanctions, saying that Russia must be forced to stop its deadly attacks and make peace. He said the killings could have been avoided if a ceasefire had been reached earlier.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump warned Russia to agree to a ceasefire in 10-12 days or else face severe sanctions that could completely cripple its economy.

Meanwhile, Russia claimed it was gaining more territory in Ukraine. Moscow recently said its troops had taken control of Maliivka village in the Dnipropetrovsk region, though Ukraine denied the claim.

Amid these, Russia claimed it gained more ground in Ukraine and captured Maliivka village, but Ukraine has refuted this claim.

Russia also said that Ukraine attacked its Rostov region with drones, which resulted in a person being killed.

Also Read: Donald Trump Tells Russia’s Putin to Stop Ukraine War Within 12 Days or Face Consequences