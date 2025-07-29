LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari gaza Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari gaza Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari gaza Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari
Live TV
TRENDING |
gaza Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari gaza Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari gaza Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari gaza Operation Sindoor debate celebrity news pahalgam attack aamir khan england tour akhilesh yadav Loksabha debate Congress MP Manish Tewari
Home > World > Pregnant Woman Among 25 Ukrainians Killed in Deadly Russian Strikes

Pregnant Woman Among 25 Ukrainians Killed in Deadly Russian Strikes

At least 25 people were killed in overnight Russian strikes across Ukraine, including 16 inmates at a Zaporizhzhia prison. Attacks also hit a hospital and aid queue, killing civilians. President Zelensky urged tougher sanctions, while Trump warned Russia of severe penalties without a ceasefire.

16 inmates died in Russian attack on a prison
16 inmates died in Russian attack on a prison

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 29, 2025 22:11:29 IST

25 people were killed after Russia repeatedly struck overnight at various sites in Ukraine, local media reports quoted officials as saying. The heaviest attack was carried out on a prison in Zaporizhzhia, where 16 inmates were dead and more than 50 others were wounded, reports added.

Ukrainian officials added Russian forces fired four bombs on the prison during the middle of the night, which destroyed the dining hall, administrative offices, and the area linked to quarantine.

The injured were admitted to the hospital amid reports that 16 prisoners died while being taken to the hospital.

Ukraine Condemns Russia’s Assault on a Jail 

Zaporizhzhia is located in the southeast area of Ukraine, and Russia claims it captured the area earlier but does not hold control of the place in reality.

The human rights commission of Ukraine criticized the Russian attack on the prison and called it a violation of global humanitarian rules. He said that prisoners also have the right to life and protection, as they are humans.

In a separate incident in the Kharkiv region, five people were killed in a Russian rocket strike while queuing for humanitarian aid in the village of Novoplatonivka. Ukrainian officials released photos showing bodies lying near a destroyed shop.

Another attack hit a hospital in the Dnipropetrovsk region, killing three people, including a 23-year-old pregnant woman named Diana. One more casualty was reported elsewhere in the same region.

Ukraine’s President Seeks More Sanctions on Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky called for tougher international sanctions, saying that Russia must be forced to stop its deadly attacks and make peace. He said the killings could have been avoided if a ceasefire had been reached earlier.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump warned Russia to agree to a ceasefire in 10-12 days or else face severe sanctions that could completely cripple its economy.

Meanwhile, Russia claimed it was gaining more territory in Ukraine. Moscow recently said its troops had taken control of Maliivka village in the Dnipropetrovsk region, though Ukraine denied the claim.

Amid these, Russia claimed it gained more ground in Ukraine and captured Maliivka village, but Ukraine has refuted this claim.

Russia also said that Ukraine attacked its Rostov region with drones, which resulted in a person being killed.

Also Read: Donald Trump Tells Russia’s Putin to Stop Ukraine War Within 12 Days or Face Consequences

Tags: russiaukraine

RELATED News

“Can’t Fake Starvation”: Donald Trump Pledges to Create Food Centers In Gaza
UN Warns of Crisis as 1.5 Million Afghan Migrants Return From Pakistan and Iran
Gaza Crisis: Over 60,000 Palestinians Killed Amid Worsening Starvation and Malnutrition
Heatwave and Storms in United States: 170 Million Americans Brace for Extreme Weather
Israel Discuss Iran Strikes, Nuclear Deal Stalemate and Syria Crisis with Russia

LATEST NEWS

Why Is The Women’s Euro Final 2025 The Biggest Development For WSL Investment?
‘Messi Cam’ Is Art In Motion, Not Just Football
Pregnant Woman Among 25 Ukrainians Killed in Deadly Russian Strikes
Is Your Country Next? US-EU Pact Signals Trouble For Non-Partners
US-EU Trade Deal Signals Strategic Urgency For India
Delhi High Court Dismissed Medha Patkar’s Petitions Challenging Her Conviction In Defamation Case
PM Narendra Modi Applauds Operation Sindoor In Lok Sabha:  ‘April 22 Avenged In 22 Minutes’
Supreme Court Schedules Hearing To Decide Timeline For Bills Reserved To President
P Chidambaram Agrees That Pahalgam Terrorists Were From Pakistan, BUT…..
US-EU Trade Deal: Is It A Benchmark Ahead Of US-China Negotiations?
Pregnant Woman Among 25 Ukrainians Killed in Deadly Russian Strikes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pregnant Woman Among 25 Ukrainians Killed in Deadly Russian Strikes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pregnant Woman Among 25 Ukrainians Killed in Deadly Russian Strikes
Pregnant Woman Among 25 Ukrainians Killed in Deadly Russian Strikes
Pregnant Woman Among 25 Ukrainians Killed in Deadly Russian Strikes
Pregnant Woman Among 25 Ukrainians Killed in Deadly Russian Strikes

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?