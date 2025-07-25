Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Moves to Restore Independence of Anti-Corruption Agencies Amid Backlash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a new bill on Thursday to restore the independence of the war-ravaged country’s anti-corruption institutions, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Friday. Zelenskyy’s latest step comes after a previous law he signed drew sharp criticism for seemingly weakening the agencies’ autonomy and triggering the first major protests since the country’s all out war with Russia began in 2022.

Zelenskyy’s U-Turn on Anti-Graft Legislation

Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian parliament will review the bill, which he insisted “guarantees real strengthening of Ukraine’s law enforcement system, the independence of anti‑corruption bodies, and reliable protection of the legal system from any Russian interference.”

“Today, my bill is already in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine – fulfilling my promise – for justice, for law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies. Full-fledged guarantees of the independence of anti-corruption agencies. Real opportunities to verify, so that any Russian interference is kept out,” Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X.

“Everyone who has access to state secrets, and this includes not only the NABU and SAPO, but also the SBI, the National Police, must undergo lie detector tests. These must be regular checks.”

Today, my bill is already in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine – fulfilling my promise – for justice, for law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies. Full-fledged guarantees of the independence of anti-corruption agencies. Real opportunities to verify, so that any Russian… pic.twitter.com/NgM7KKJpcP — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 24, 2025







Anti-Corruption Agencies Applaud the Move

Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) welcomed the new draft, saying it restores full procedural powers and ensures independence. Revealing that they contributed toward drafting the bill, the agencies urged lawmakers to adopt it “as soon as possible”, warning that ongoing cases could be jeopardised otherwise.

What Went Wrong with the Initial Law?

The earlier legislation, which was signed by Zelenskyy at the beginning of this week, granted the prosecutor general more oversight — a measure intended to speed up investigations and guard against Russian meddling. Critics, however, argued that the law stripped accountability by allowing government interference in the agencies’ operations.

Zelenskyy has since turned around, saying the new bill reverses those changes and adds new tools, including mandatory polygraph tests for law enforcement officers to discourage inside influence. “The text is balanced,” he reportedly said, adding, “The most important thing is real tools, no Russian ties and the independence” of the agencies.

According to the report, the revised draft explicitly prevents the prosecutor general or deputies from directing anti-graft work.

Mounting Pressure from Ukrainians and the EU

The law sparked anger and protests, marking the first major public dissent since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.

“It is important that we maintain unity,” Zelenskyy had urged during the unrest.

Meanwhile, EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos warned that the initial law was “a serious step back.” The Ukrainian branch of Transparency International also condemned the legislation, calling it a setback to reforms that began during the 2014 Revolution of Dignity.

Meanwhile, Russia on Thursday, continued its assault on Ukrainian regions with glide bombs used to attack Kostiantynivka and Kharkiv, which in turn saw many civilian casualties as dozens others were reported injured. Odesa and Cherkasy also reported widespread damage as Ukraine retaliated with drone strikes in Russia’s Sochi region, killing many civilians there.

The latest round of attacks come as Kyiv continues peace negotiations, with Ukrainian officials reportedly meeting Russian officials in Istanbul for a third round of ceasefire talks, even though no breakthrough has yet emerged.

