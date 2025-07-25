Home > World > Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Moves to Restore Independence of Anti-Corruption Agencies Amid Backlash

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Moves to Restore Independence of Anti-Corruption Agencies Amid Backlash

President Zelenskyy has submitted a new bill restoring independence to Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies following protests and the EU criticism. The move reverses a contentious law that granted government oversight of the agencies, aiming to bolster trust and secure Western support amid wartime challenges.

President Zelenskyy has reversed course and submitted a bill restoring independence of Ukraine’s anti‑corruption agencies amid public protests and the EU condemnation. (Photo: X/@ZelenskyyUa)
President Zelenskyy has reversed course and submitted a bill restoring independence of Ukraine’s anti‑corruption agencies amid public protests and the EU condemnation. (Photo: X/@ZelenskyyUa)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: July 25, 2025 11:27:00 IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a new bill on Thursday to restore the independence of the war-ravaged country’s anti-corruption institutions, according to a report published by The Associated Press on Friday. Zelenskyy’s latest step comes after a previous law he signed drew sharp criticism for seemingly weakening the agencies’ autonomy and triggering the first major protests since the country’s all out war with Russia began in 2022.

Zelenskyy’s U-Turn on Anti-Graft Legislation

Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian parliament will review the bill, which he insisted “guarantees real strengthening of Ukraine’s law enforcement system, the independence of anti‑corruption bodies, and reliable protection of the legal system from any Russian interference.”

Today, my bill is already in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine – fulfilling my promise – for justice, for law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies. Full-fledged guarantees of the independence of anti-corruption agencies. Real opportunities to verify, so that any Russian interference is kept out,” Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X.

“Everyone who has access to state secrets, and this includes not only the NABU and SAPO, but also the SBI, the National Police, must undergo lie detector tests. These must be regular checks.”



Anti-Corruption Agencies Applaud the Move

Ukraine’s National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) welcomed the new draft, saying it restores full procedural powers and ensures independence. Revealing that they contributed toward drafting the bill, the agencies urged lawmakers to adopt it “as soon as possible”, warning that ongoing cases could be jeopardised otherwise.

What Went Wrong with the Initial Law?

The earlier legislation, which was signed by Zelenskyy at the beginning of this week, granted the prosecutor general more oversight — a measure intended to speed up investigations and guard against Russian meddling. Critics, however, argued that the law stripped accountability by allowing government interference in the agencies’ operations.

Zelenskyy has since turned around, saying the new bill reverses those changes and adds new tools, including mandatory polygraph tests for law enforcement officers to discourage inside influence. “The text is balanced,” he reportedly said, adding, “The most important thing is real tools, no Russian ties and the independence” of the agencies.

According to the report, the revised draft explicitly prevents the prosecutor general or deputies from directing anti-graft work.

Mounting Pressure from Ukrainians and the EU

The law sparked anger and protests, marking the first major public dissent since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. 

“It is important that we maintain unity,” Zelenskyy had urged during the unrest.

Meanwhile, EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos warned that the initial law was “a serious step back.” The Ukrainian branch of Transparency International also condemned the legislation, calling it a setback to reforms that began during the 2014 Revolution of Dignity.

Meanwhile, Russia on Thursday, continued its assault on Ukrainian regions with glide bombs used to attack Kostiantynivka and Kharkiv, which in turn saw many civilian casualties as dozens others were reported injured. Odesa and Cherkasy also reported widespread damage as Ukraine retaliated with drone strikes in Russia’s Sochi region, killing many civilians there.

The latest round of attacks come as Kyiv continues peace negotiations, with Ukrainian officials reportedly meeting Russian officials in Istanbul for a third round of ceasefire talks, even though no breakthrough has yet emerged.

ALSO READ: Gaza Ceasefire Talks Doha: US Pulls Out, Cites Hamas’ Bad Faith As Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

Tags: home-hero-pos-6

RELATED News

Tropical Storm Co-may Hits Philippines, Leaving 25 Dead & Over 278,000 Displaced
Bill Clinton Among Nearly 50 Celebrities Who Sent Birthday Notes to Jeffrey Epstein: Report
Gaza Ceasefire Talks: US Pulls Out, Cites Hamas’ Bad Faith As Humanitarian Crisis Deepens
Is Yellowstone National Park Supervolcano About To Erupt? This Is The Last Time It Erupted
Neuralink Implants Ninth Brain Chip, Elon Musk Eyes Human-AI Merger

LATEST NEWS

GNG Electronics IPO Day 3: Surges With Over Subscription, Hidden Opportunity Or Overhyped Buzz?
The Fantastic Four: First Steps X Fan Reviews, A Cosmic Hit Or Miss?
Only 6% of Youth Joined Companies Under PM’s Internship Scheme Despite 1.53 Lakh Offers- ‘NEWS X’
How A Pinch Of Cinnamon In Your Desi Chai Can Help With Seasonal Cold, Cough And Digestion
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Moves to Restore Independence of Anti-Corruption Agencies Amid Backlash
Silver Price Today In India dropped: Will It Remain A Top Commodity Amid Global Shifts?
30 Days Of Paid Leave Approved! Good News For Government Employees
Jhalawar School Accident: Roof Falls, Four Children Killed Under Debris
Blinkit Ambulance In Just 10 Minutes, Founder Deepinder Goyal Shares Progress
Ex-Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s Wife Retreats to $2.4M Mansion After Viral Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Moves to Restore Independence of Anti-Corruption Agencies Amid Backlash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Moves to Restore Independence of Anti-Corruption Agencies Amid Backlash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Moves to Restore Independence of Anti-Corruption Agencies Amid Backlash
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Moves to Restore Independence of Anti-Corruption Agencies Amid Backlash
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Moves to Restore Independence of Anti-Corruption Agencies Amid Backlash
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Moves to Restore Independence of Anti-Corruption Agencies Amid Backlash

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?