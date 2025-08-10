LIVE TV
Home > World > Projectiles 'Likely' Fired From Gaza Hit Israel as Israeli Plans to Seize War-Ravaged City Cause Global Alarm

Israel confirmed that two projectiles from Gaza crossed into its territory amid rising tensions. At the same time, its security cabinet approved a plan to take control of Gaza City, triggering strong backlash both domestically and internationally. Critics warn of a looming humanitarian disaster and internal splits over the future of the offensive.

Two projectiles from Gaza landed in Israel as military moves intensify. Meanwhile, plans to seize Gaza City have sparked global condemnation and caused internal divisions. (Photo: X/@ianbremmer)
Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 10, 2025 18:07:46 IST

Israeli military officials on Sunday said that two projectiles were “likely” launched from Gaza and crossed into Israeli territory even as the possible impact is still under investigation, according to a report published by Reuters. The latest strike follows a pattern of long-range drone and rocket attacks by militant groups aimed at disrupting Israeli defenses and testing airspace security.

International Outcry Over Plans to Occupy Gaza City

Meanwhile, Israel’s security cabinet, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, approved a controversial plan to seize control of Gaza City. The motive, according to the plan, is to dismantle Hamas’s strongholds while providing humanitarian aid to civilians outside of active combat zones, as reported by Reuters.

However, the move has sparked fierce criticism both inside Israel and abroad. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has argued the strategy is too weak, demanding a more aggressive military push. Internationally, Italy warned that the offensive could resemble a “Vietnam” for the Israeli army, while Muslim-majority countries denounced the plan as illegally expansionist and called for an emergency session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, The Guardian reported.

Mounting Humanitarian Fears

Humanitarian concerns are also mounting rapidly in Gaza with the war-ravaged country already reportedly facing severe shortages of food, medicine and aid as international agencies sound alarm over an impending mass famine in the enclave. Experts have expressed concern saying that a ground invasion would intensify the suffering and potentially cause catastrophic loss of life.

Internal Resistance and Rising Tensions

Inside Israel, the plan has also reportedly caused political fractures. Defense Chief Eyal Zamir and former military leaders have expressed serious reservations, warning that a full occupation could endanger the remaining hostages and embroil the country in prolonged guerrilla warfare, per a New York Post report.

home-hero-pos-6

