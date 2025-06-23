Live Tv
Home > World > Putin Reveals Why Russia Is Not Helping Iran Despite Strong Ties With Tehran

Putin Reveals Why Russia Is Not Helping Iran Despite Strong Ties With Tehran

Russian President Vladimir Putin has explained why Moscow is staying neutral in the Iran-US conflict, despite longstanding ties with Tehran. Speaking at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum, Putin said Russia must consider the nearly two million Russian-speaking people living in Israel. His remarks come as Iran seeks support following devastating US airstrikes on its nuclear facilities.

Putin cites Israel’s large Russian-speaking population as reason for neutrality in Iran-US conflict.
Putin cites Israel’s large Russian-speaking population as reason for neutrality in Iran-US conflict. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 23, 2025 18:18:08 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin has revealed why Moscow is maintaining a neutral position in the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States and not helping Tehran. Putin  cited the large presence of the Russian-speaking population in Israel as a key consideration in Russia’s stance.

The Russian president was speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

Putin on Why Russia Didn’t Help Iran

Putin said, “I would like to draw your attention to the fact that almost two million people from the former Soviet Union and the Russian Federation reside in Israel. It is almost a Russian-speaking country today. And, undoubtedly, we always take this into account in Russia’s contemporary history.”

Putin Defends Relations with Islamic World

Putin dismissed the allegations that Russia is betraying its allies. He termed such criticism as coming from “provocateurs.” Putin also defended Russia’s historical ties with Arab and Islamic countries.

Also Read: Iran’s Top Diplomat Heads to Russia, But Moscow Offers No Concrete Help After US Strikes

Putin Highlights Russia’s Relationship With Islamic World 

The president highlighted that Muslims make up 15% of Russia’s population. He also pointed out that Russia holds observer status in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Putin’s comments come amid heightened tensions following the United States’ Operation Midnight Hammer. US on Friday attacked three Iranian nuclear sites by dropping 14,000-kg bunker-buster bombs on Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

US President Donald Trump, while hailing the strikes, said the US action was a “spectacular military success.” In a televised address, POTUS claimed that the targeted sites were “completely obliterated.”

“There will be either peace or there will be tragedy for Iran far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days,” Trump said in a late-night speech on Saturday. “Remember, there are many targets left. If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill.”

Iranian FM Abbas Araqchi Meets Putin

Iran, in retaliation, launched a series of missile strikes targeting Israeli cities. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Tehran would not return to negotiations until it had responded militarily. 

“We were already at the negotiating table,” Araqchi said, “and it was the US and Israel who blew up talks.”

Earlier on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Moscow, where he was received by Putin. Araghchi is set to hold consultations with Putin and other senior Russian officials.

Also Read: Israel-Iran Conflict: US Embassy In Qatar Tells Americans To ‘Shelter In Place’

