Rare Storm Batters UAE: Flights Cancelled, Roads Flooded Across Dubai, Sharjah And Qatar | Watch Videos

A rare and heavy rainstorm hit the United Arab Emirates on Friday, Dec 19, 2025, causing numerous flights to be canceled in Dubai and Sharjah, among other UAE nations like Qatar.” Residents there woke up with flashes of lightning and sounds of thunder as the heavy rainstorm rolled into the desert country.

Flights Cancelled, Airports Delayed Due to Storm

Dubai’s Emirates flights were canceled, with 13 flights being canceled on Friday alone. Delays and cancellations were also reported by Sharjah International Airport because of the rain. The Dubai Airports website has confirmed that flights were canceled because of the adverse weather conditions. The aviation organizations, including the Indian carrier IndiGo, have issued travel advisories.







Roads flooded, Residents suffer

The main street in Sharjah was also fully submerged, with people wading knee-deep water. Locals were using bicycles to move around the flooded areas. The government in Dubai has dispatched water-pumping trucks to clear blocked roads and large puddles. Residents in the government-ordered areas were told to stay indoors on Thursday, December 18, unless absolutely necessary.

In pictures: Dubai skies turn moody After a day of heavy rainfall, dark clouds hang over The Views neighborhood, creating a dramatic, almost un-Dubai scene.

Credit: Manjusha Radhakrishnan/Gulf News

Live weather updates: https://t.co/yWPYYQGlE5 pic.twitter.com/vJwnu3X2Qw — Gulf News (@gulf_news) December 19, 2025







Reports of Fatalities, Emergency Services on Standby

Tragically, Indian expat Salman Fariz, 27 years old, was killed when a wall caved in due to heavy rain in Ras Al Khaimah, India. The Dubai Municipality has made its 24/7 emergency response readiness system operational so that the necessary measures regarding heavy rain can be met by the authorities there. All offices in the UAE asked workers to work from home due to the ongoing storm.

Al Bashayer is living up to its name! 🌧️ Flash floods, lightning and thunder in UAE! Stay safe all! pic.twitter.com/v4FfIvSqac — Siddhant Ekale (@sidekale) December 18, 2025







Impact on Qatar, Gulf Countries, and Sports Events

Other Gulf countries like Qatar also witnessed high rainfall. The third play-off match between Saudi Arabia and UAE, which was to be held on the 18th of December in the Arab Cup football, was cancelled because of the storm. Coastal regions are likely to see rough sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea, and winds with speeds of up to 50 km/h may also cause problems.

Not the usual blue skies you associate with the desert states of the Middle East today, as an upper low moving across the Arabian Peninsula & Persian Gulf brings thunderstorms to the area, even a tornado/waterspout captured in the UAE 👇 pic.twitter.com/uLmHE4uSR9 — Nick’s Weather Eye (@NickJF75) December 18, 2025







Weather Forecast: More Rain During the Weekend

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts rainy weather, extending into Sunday, December 21, in the UAE. The storm that hit on Friday is also expected to persist, with partly cloudy skies and rainfall in coastal, northern, and eastern areas. However, wind speeds are expected to range from 15-50 km/h, with a warning to remain indoors due to non-essential travel.

It finally raining in the UAE for the first time this year pic.twitter.com/sDR84MkSdY — 🩷Didi𝜗𝜚˚⋆⋆.🩷Rosy𐙚 🩷 (@didi_luisa28865) December 18, 2025







Global Warming And Extremely Heavy Rainfall

It has been calculated that because of global warming, there might be intensified levels of heavy rainfall in the Gulf. The extraordinary rainfall experienced in the Gulf last year, which was recorded to be the heaviest rainfall in 76 years, resulted in death and disruption.

Stay Safe: Travel Advisory and Precautions

Officials are still calling on residents and travelers to exercise caution, stay indoors if possible, and monitor updates through the airlines and emergency services. With forecasted heavy rains, flooding, and choppy seas, officials are cautioning residents about being ready and alert over the weekend.

