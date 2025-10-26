REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET

LIVE TV
Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect. TOP STORIES SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-SUN-REPORT Sunderland stun Chelsea with 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) – Sunderland extended their strong return to the Premier League on Saturday when they dealt Chelsea a 2-1 home defeat with substitute Chemsdine Talbi curling in a winner deep into stoppage time. TENNIS-VIENNA Sinner sets up Vienna final with Zverev VIENNA, Oct 25 (Reuters) – Top seed Jannik Sinner crushed Alex de Minaur 6-3 6-4 on Saturday to reach the Vienna Open final for the second time, where he will face second seed Alexander Zverev for the title in a battle between two former champions. CRICKET-WOMENS-WORLD-CUP-CRIME Man arrested over alleged inappropriate conduct towards Australia women's players Oct 25 (Reuters) – A man has been arrested for approaching two of Australia's women cricketers and allegedly touching them inappropriately in Indore, Indian police said on Saturday. UPCOMING SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRE-LIV/ (PIX) England – English Premier League – Brentford v Liverpool Brentford play Liverpool in the English Premier League at the Gtech Community Stadium in London. 25 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BOS-COL/ (PIX) NHL – Boston Bruins v Colorado Avalanche 2025-26 NHL Season (Regular Season) – TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts 25 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TBL-ANA/ (PIX) NHL – Tampa Bay Lightning v Anaheim Ducks 2025-26 NHL Season (Regular Season) – Benchmark International Arena, Tampa, Florida 25 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT ICEHOCKEY-NHL-TOR-BUF/ (PIX) NHL – Toronto Maple Leafs v Buffalo Sabres 2025-26 NHL Season (Regular Season) – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario 25 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT ICEHOCKEY-NHL-FLA-VGK/ (PIX) NHL – Florida Panthers v Vegas Golden Knights 2025-26 NHL Season (Regular Season) – Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, Florida 25 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-UTA/ (PIX) NHL – Minnesota Wild v Utah Mammoth 2025-26 NHL Season (Regular Season) – Grand Casino Arena, St. Paul, Minnesota 25 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT ICEHOCKEY-NHL-VAN-MTL/ (PIX) NHL – Vancouver Canucks v Montreal Canadiens 2025-26 NHL Season (Regular Season) – Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia 25 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT ICEHOCKEY-NHL-WSH-OTT/ (PIX) NHL – Washington Capitals v Ottawa Senators 2025-26 NHL Season (Regular Season) – Capital One Arena, Washington, District of Columbia 25 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-STL/ (PIX) NHL – Detroit Red Wings v St. Louis Blues 2025-26 NHL Season (Regular Season) – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan 25 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT ICEHOCKEY-NHL-PIT-CBJ/ (PIX) NHL – Pittsburgh Penguins v Columbus Blue Jackets 2025-26 NHL Season (Regular Season) – PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 25 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT BASKETBALL-NBA-ORL-CHI/ (PIX) NBA – Orlando Magic v Chicago Bulls 2025-26 NBA Season (Regular Season) – Kia Center, Orlando, Florida 25 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-CHA/ (PIX) NBA – Philadelphia 76ers v Charlotte Hornets 2025-26 NBA Season (Regular Season) – Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 25 Oct 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT BASKETBALL-NBA-ATL-OKC/ (PIX) NBA – Atlanta Hawks v Oklahoma City Thunder 2025-26 NBA Season (Regular Season) – State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia 25 Oct 19:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

