Rising Support For Gaza in U.S? Poll Highlights Just 32 Percent Americans Support Israel

Only 32% of the Americans now back the Israeli military assault on Gaza, a drop of 10% compared to September last year, the latest poll by Gallup showed. The fall in numbers represents the rise in global anger against the Israeli regime over the worsening humanitarian crisis that is currently unfolding in Gaza in the form of malnutrition, starvation, and famine-like conditions.

The poll’s results were revealed Tuesday and highlighted another major division between the two main parties of the U.S., Democrats and Republicans. A whopping 71% of the Republicans, also the party of President Donald Trump, support Israeli actions in Gaza. In contrast, just 8% of the Democrats are happy with how the situation is unfolding in Gaza.

Most Young Americans Are Unhappy With Israel For Its Gaza Assault

Among those under the age of 35, only 9% support Israel’s military action, and just 6% hold a favorable view of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This Gallup survey follows another from the Pew Research Center in April, which found that even 50% of Republicans under 50 years old held an unfavorable opinion of Israel.

Despite changing public opinion, U.S. government support for Israel remains strong. Since the start of the war in Gaza, the U.S. has sent billions of dollars in military aid to Israel and provided diplomatic cover at the United Nations.

American Government Still Supports Israel In Its War Against Gaza

President Donald Trump, a Republican face, and his predecessor Joe Biden, a Democrat, have both held favorable views on Israel and its treatment of Gaza. Global rights groups and experts have repeatedly claimed Israel is committing a “genocide” in Gaza, with more than 60,000 Palestinians reportedly killed in around two years of war that began on October 8, 2023.

Meanwhile, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a global organization, said that Gaza is now going through the “worst-case scenario of famine.” Media reports said that 83 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces; that also includes 33 people trying to gain access to food. The news comes amid reports that Israel is allowing “pauses” in the war so that humanitarian aid can be passed in the area.

