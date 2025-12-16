Russia Says Ukrainian Attempted Underwater Drone Attack On Black Sea Fleet FAILED

Ukraine Russia: Russia’s Black Sea Fleet on Monday said a Ukrainian attempt to strike its naval base at the port of Novorossiysk using underwater drones failed and caused no damage to ships or submarines stationed there.

‘Sabotage Attempt Failed’: Black Sea Fleet

According to Russian news agencies, Aleksei Rulyov, head of the Black Sea Fleet’s press service, stated that the operation did not achieve any of its objectives. He said the alleged sabotage attempt using underwater drones was unsuccessful and was fully repelled.

Rulyov claimed that none of the fleet’s vessels, including submarines docked in Novorossiysk Bay, sustained any damage during the incident.

No Casualties Reported

Russian officials also said there were no injuries among naval personnel. “Not a single ship or submarine was damaged, and there were no casualties among the crew carrying out their duties,” Rulyov was quoted as saying.

The statement comes amid heightened claims and counterclaims from both sides over naval operations in the Black Sea, with underwater drones emerging as a key element of the conflict narrative.

Background

The targeted diesel-electric submarine was among several vessels Russia had relocated from Crimea to Novorossiysk to avoid Ukrainian strikes. Capable of carrying at least four Kalibr cruise missiles, used extensively against Ukraine’s power grid, the submarine represented a key asset of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

The strike comes at a sensitive time during U.S.-brokered peace negotiations, with Ukraine aiming to demonstrate its ability to inflict significant damage on Russian forces. Ukraine, which has a limited naval fleet, has increasingly relied on drones and long-range missiles to challenge Russia’s larger arsenal and target oil, gas, power, and military infrastructure.

