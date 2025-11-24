LIVE TV
'Said it in past, say it today': Zohran Mamdani Again Labels Donald Trump a Fascist After Their 'Productive' Meeting Days Ago

New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has once again called US President Donald Trump a fascist, reaffirming his earlier remarks even after the two held what Trump described as a “productive” meeting just days ago at the White House. While speaking to NBC News, he said, “That’s something that I’ve said in the past, I say it today.”

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 24, 2025 03:19:57 IST

New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani has once again called US President Donald Trump a fascist, reaffirming his earlier remarks even after the two held what Trump described as a “productive” meeting just days ago at the White House. 

Mamdani said his stance remains unchanged, adding that meaningful dialogue does not erase his concerns about Trump’s ideology or actions. While speaking to NBC News, he said, “That’s something that I’ve said in the past, I say it today.” 

Trump-Mamdani Moment on ‘Fascist’ Remark 

During their recent meeting, when Donald Trump was asked about Mamdani’s past criticism of him, including calling him a “fascist”, Mamdani began to respond, but Trump interjected: “That’s ok…You can just say yes. It’s easier than explaining.” 

The meeting marks a significant shift in tone between the two leaders, who have engaged in months of public attacks. Earlier this year, Trump threatened to cut federal funding to New York City if Mamdani were elected. Mamdani, who will be sworn in as mayor on Jan 01, 2026, had campaigned on addressing affordability and cost-of-living challenges in the city. 

