LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > World > Shock in Gaza: Germany Demands Action After Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike

Shock in Gaza: Germany Demands Action After Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike

The German Foreign Office condemned the Israeli airstrike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital that killed journalists, rescue workers, and civilians, calling for an investigation. Five journalists, including one from Al Jazeera, were among the 21 killed. Press freedom groups demand greater protection for media workers.

Germany has urged Israel to allow independent foreign media access in Gaza. (Image Credit - X)
Germany has urged Israel to allow independent foreign media access in Gaza. (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 26, 2025 02:56:06 IST

The German Foreign Office expressed shock over the killing of journalists, rescue workers, and other civilians in an Israeli airstrike on the Nasser Hospital in Gaza, calling for an investigation into the attack.

“We are shocked by the killing of several journalists, rescue workers, and other civilians in an Israeli airstrike on the Nasser Hospital in #Gaza. This attack must be investigated,” the German Foreign Office said in a post on X.

Germany Demands Probe Into Killings of Journalists

Highlighting the role of media workers, it added, “#Journalists and media workers play an essential role in putting the spotlight on the devastating reality of war. We have repeatedly called on the Israeli government to allow immediate independent foreign media access and afford protection for journalists operating in #Gaza.”

The statement came as press freedom groups and rights advocates expressed outrage over Israel’s killing of five Palestinian journalists, including one from Al Jazeera, in an airstrike that killed 21 people at a hospital in Gaza.

The journalists killed in the attack were identified as Hussam al-Masri (Reuters), Mohammad Salama (Al Jazeera), Mariam Abu Daqqa (freelance), Ahmed Abu Aziz, and Moaz Abu Taha. Al Jazeera reported that a sixth journalist, Hassan Douhan (Al-Hayat Al-Jadida), was killed by Israeli forces in a separate incident in Khan Younis.

Will Gaza War Come to an End? 

Medical sources said Israeli attacks have killed at least 61 Palestinians across Gaza since dawn, while the UN has warned that malnutrition among children in the enclave is worsening.

US President Donald Trump suggested that the war on Gaza could see a “conclusive end” within two to three weeks.

According to updated figures cited by Al Jazeera, Israel has killed at least 62,744 people and wounded 158,259 in its military operations in Gaza. The network also reported that during Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, 1,139 people were killed in Israel and over 200 were taken captive.

Al Jazeera said the killings of journalists have sparked widespread condemnation, with calls for greater protection of media workers covering the war. (ANI)

Also Read: Israel Assures Troop Pullback in Lebanon, But Only If Hezbollah Is Disarmed – What We Know

Tags: gazagermanyisrael

RELATED News

Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

LATEST NEWS

Lockie Ferguson Recalls MS Dhoni’s Shocking Leave In 2019 World Cup Semi-Final: ‘The Plan Almost Worked’
When Taylor Swift Hoped For Marriage And Travis Kelce Eyed Another NFL Season – Before Their Fairytale Engagement
Surjewala, Manoj Jha target BJP, EC over vote theft
Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Shock in Gaza: Germany Demands Action After Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shock in Gaza: Germany Demands Action After Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shock in Gaza: Germany Demands Action After Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike
Shock in Gaza: Germany Demands Action After Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike
Shock in Gaza: Germany Demands Action After Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike
Shock in Gaza: Germany Demands Action After Journalists Killed in Israeli Strike

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?