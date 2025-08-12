South Korean Court Grants Arrest Warrant for Former First Lady Kim Keon Hee

A court in South Korea on Tuesday ordered the law enforcement agencies to arrest Kim Keon Hee, the wife of jailed former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Investigators are seeking to charge her with several suspected crimes, including bribery, stock manipulation, and interfering in the selection of a political candidate.

The Seoul Central District Court approved a special prosecutor’s request for an arrest warrant late at night, saying Kim could try to destroy evidence.

Kim’s case is one of three investigations launched by special prosecutors under South Korea’s new liberal government. All three are looking into the presidency of Yoon, a conservative who was removed from office in April and rearrested last month for briefly imposing martial law in December.

Former Presidential Couple Are First-Ever in South Korean History to be Sent Behind Bars

Yoon and Kim are the first presidential couple in South Korean history to be arrested at the same time over criminal allegations.

Yoon’s downfall came after he tried to take emergency powers on December 3, during what began as a normal political standoff with liberals. He accused them of being “anti-state” forces who were abusing their majority in parliament to block his policies. Some opponents believe Yoon’s sudden move was partly influenced by growing scandals involving his wife, which hurt his popularity and gave his rivals more political ammunition.

Investigators believe that Yoon and Kim pressured the conservative People Power Party to choose a specific candidate for a 2022 legislative by-election. This was allegedly done at the request of Myung Tae-kyun, an election broker. Myung is accused of running free opinion polls for Yoon with manipulated data, possibly helping him win his party’s presidential primaries before becoming president.

Multiple Corruption Charges on Kim Keon Hee

Kim also faces other corruption allegations. She is accused of accepting expensive gifts through a fortuneteller who acted on behalf of a Unification Church official seeking business favors. She is also suspected of being involved in a scheme to manipulate the stock price of a BMW dealership in South Korea.

These charges, if proven, could further damage the legacy of Yoon’s short presidency, which already ended in disgrace.

