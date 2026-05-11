Spirit Airlines Planes On Sale? Ad Listing Airbus A320 For $559,999 Goes Viral As Final Bankruptcy Wind-Down Begins

SPIRIT AIRLINES AIRBUS: After collapsing, Spirit Airlines is now racing to get rid of what’s left, mainly its Airbus A320 family jets, either by selling them off or walking away from the leases. You’ve got auctions for the planes Spirit owns, and then there are lease rejections filed in court. The latest court filing, which landed earlier this week, really marks the final chapter for Spirit. The airline flew its last flight over the weekend, closing the book after years of financial stress and two failed stabs at Chapter 11.

Is Spirit Airlines Selling Airbus A320 Fleet?

Currently, Spirit has 114 planes in its fleet, all part of the A320 family, 66 of which are leased, covering models like the A320ceo, A321ceo, and A320neo. These planes are scattered across 15 different airports, managed by various leasing companies, including AerCap and Sky Leasing.

Spirit Airlines Ends Operations, Moves To Auction

Spirit’s pushing to wrap things up for good. Rejecting leases and selling whatever assets they can is the way they’re trying to wind everything down properly, without dumping more problems on themselves later.

Moves like these are supposed to stop the $300 million Spirit owes each year in lease payments for these jets. Plus, it’ll cut what they’re spending every day just to park the planes, insure them, and keep up basic maintenance—money that’s been bleeding out while the fleet sits unused.

Spirit Airlines Faces Final Chapter

One judge already signed off on letting Spirit hand some aircraft back to lessors like AerCap. That should help clear up messes left behind by previous overexpansion. They’ll auction off any planes they own and put that money toward creditors—bondholders with billions at stake. If things break just right, selling off these assets helps pay back debts, gives creditors a fair deal, and finally brings some closure to a chaotic few years.

When Spirit Airlines filed for bankruptcy protection

Despite the substantial reduction in aircraft, Spirit is still left with several planes that remain significantly lower than what it used to have. All this is done within the scope of the significant cut in aircraft availability when Spirit filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time, this one coming in August 2025.

This move was based on the business model of the company that showed signs of cracks but was not able to recover; therefore, Spirit had to cut down its aircraft availability significantly to stay operational. Despite its failure, cutting down aircraft availability by half and thus disposing of 100 jets was part of this plan.

In fact, in February, the airline started its efforts to sell up to 20 planes of the Airbus A320 family series. It made its application to the court for approval, aiming to earn more than USD 500 million from the sales to help restructure the company, with an auction slated for 20 April, 2026.

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