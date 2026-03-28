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Home > World News > ‘Strait Of Trump… I Mean Hormuz’: Donald Trump’s Joke Goes Viral As Iran Continues To Block Key Oil Route For US And Allies

‘Strait Of Trump… I Mean Hormuz’: Donald Trump’s Joke Goes Viral As Iran Continues To Block Key Oil Route For US And Allies

US President Donald Trump joked about renaming the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing Iran conflict, as tensions remain high over control of the crucial global oil route.

Trump Jokingly Calls Strait Of Hormuz As "Strait Of Trump" (Image: X)
Trump Jokingly Calls Strait Of Hormuz As "Strait Of Trump" (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 28, 2026 05:33:02 IST

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‘Strait Of Trump… I Mean Hormuz’: Donald Trump’s Joke Goes Viral As Iran Continues To Block Key Oil Route For US And Allies

US President Donald Trump created new headlines today due to an offhand comment he made regarding the Strait of Hormuz. During a briefing today, hesaid “Strait of Trump… I mean Hormuz,” while discussing recent developments there. This comment caught many people’s attention, considering how high tensions are between Israel, Iran, and other nations in that area right now.

The Strait of Hormuz is currently one of the main areas where problems are occurring in the Middle East at this time. The waterway is one of the largest oil shipping routes in the world; if anything happens to disrupt shipping traffic using this route, it would have an impact on energy supply globally. President Trump has continually stated that the US will do everything possible to keep this waterway open so that there is “also free flow of energy” in the world – no matter what happens to conflict in that area.

Trump’s remark and rising tensions

On social media, many people felt that Trump was attempting to send a political message through his spontaneous remarks, while also attempting to use humour as well. Reports also suggest that the idea of renaming the strait has been discussed before in a more serious tone, including suggestions like calling it the “Strait of America” if the US gains control in the region.

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At the same time, the ground-level situation remains tense. Iran has been under pressure from Trump to open the waterway and warned that there will be severe consequences if it does not do so. He also stated that if Iran threatens shipping lanes or inhibits transportation of energy supplies, the United States will respond at a level that has never been seen before.

Importance of the Strait of Hormuz

The strait of Hormuz is a narrow but essential choke point where approximately 20% of the world’s oil passes through. Any disruption to the oil market caused by disruptions in the strait would result in increased oil prices and have an effect on economies around the world.

Since the commencement of the war, Iran has moved toward blocking corridors of movement in the strait by attacking and threatening vessels. As a consequence, there has been a considerable decrease in the amount of traffic in the strait and the threat of a larger crisis in the region is higher than before. The U.S. and its allies have been putting together plans to maintain freedom of passage in the strait; however, tensions continue to escalate with no reasonable solution in sight.

Also Read: Iranian Ballistic Missiles Strike Key Saudi Air Base, Injures 10 US Troops And Damages Several Military Aircraft Amid Raging West Asia War    

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‘Strait Of Trump… I Mean Hormuz’: Donald Trump’s Joke Goes Viral As Iran Continues To Block Key Oil Route For US And Allies

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‘Strait Of Trump… I Mean Hormuz’: Donald Trump’s Joke Goes Viral As Iran Continues To Block Key Oil Route For US And Allies

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‘Strait Of Trump… I Mean Hormuz’: Donald Trump’s Joke Goes Viral As Iran Continues To Block Key Oil Route For US And Allies
‘Strait Of Trump… I Mean Hormuz’: Donald Trump’s Joke Goes Viral As Iran Continues To Block Key Oil Route For US And Allies
‘Strait Of Trump… I Mean Hormuz’: Donald Trump’s Joke Goes Viral As Iran Continues To Block Key Oil Route For US And Allies
‘Strait Of Trump… I Mean Hormuz’: Donald Trump’s Joke Goes Viral As Iran Continues To Block Key Oil Route For US And Allies

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